White Sox found the only team desperate enough to do them a giant trade favor

Leave it up to ESPN's Jeff Passan to be the ultimate MLB trade deadline match-maker. He spent a boatload of time on this trade deadline primer so you would not have to. He placed all 30 franchises into one of four buckets in his exercise: Unloaders, Tweeners, Holders and Acquirers. With how bad the Chicago White Sox have been for years, we all know what category Passan allocated them into.

As an obvious unloader, Passan argued that centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. is the White Sox's best trade asset. Even if he has been pitiful at the plate this season with a slash line of .180/.270/.291, just imagine what he could be playing for a contender. He may not fetch the return package he was sure to get years ago. Passan did find the one team who may be desperate enough to trade for Robert...

That would be the San Diego Padres, one of the handful of teams Passan tabbed as an undeniable acquirer. The Friars have gotten next to no production from their left field spot. As a team, the Padres' left fielders have hit a combined .191 on the season. That is still slightly better than the disaster Robert has been for the South Siders. Yet for whatever reason, I think this deal can work out for both.

I will now unpack why the Padres may be the team to beat to trade for a reeling Robert this summer.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Why San Diego Padres should consider trading for Luis Robert Jr.

From the White Sox's perspective, it is all about cutting ties with a high-priced underperforming player in Robert. His ceiling has come crashing down to earth, but his floor remains quite high on account of his speed on the base path and his defense in centerfield. The bat has simply become too unreliable at this point. Perhaps a change of scenery may do this once-budding phenom some good?

As for the Padres, they are going to have to eat a ton of salary to take on Robert's albatross of a contract. He is under contract for $15 million this season, and it gets even worse the next two years. His option price is a cool $20 million in 2026 and again in 2027. Good luck with that. Then again, Passan argues this is the year to go for it with Dylan Cease and Michael King hitting free agency soon.

Ultimately, I think for the right prospect or two, Robert could be had. Trading him to a team on the other side of the country and in the other league will not be as punitive for a team like the White Sox. San Diego will not have to give up as much, as Chicago could cut ties with him for at least some compensation. Should Robert play better, that may increase his overall trade value beyond one team.

In the meantime, we can only hope that Robert finds a better spot for him to play because he stinks!