As if having the worst record in MLB history last season wasn't enough, the Chicago White Sox have given their fans yet another reason not to watch. The reason is more than just their record this season. The White Sox are currently 22-43, which is last in the AL Central and the worst in the American League.

White Sox games are no longer broadcasting on local and free channels. According to the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), several markets in Illinois will no longer carry the network, which not only includes White Sox games but games for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Bulls.

CHSN, however, will still be available for White Sox fans who live in other markets out of the state of Illinois. Notable networks that will still carry White Sox games on the Chicago Sports Network include Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Sioux City.

CHSN deal with Comcast costs more too

The Chicago Sports Network is no longer available on over-the-air channels for free because the network signed an agreement with Comcast on Friday. This deal ends a blackout of over eight months in which 1 million Chicago-based customers couldn't watch the White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bulls. But it hangs fans who rely on an antenna out to dry.

"On behalf of the entire CHSN team, we're proud to welcome Comcast's Xfinity TV customers to a network built exclusively for Chicago Sports fans," CHSN president Jason Coyle said. "With more than 300 live Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox games each year, along with original programming that highlights Chicago's pro, college, and high school sports, CHSN delivers the most comprehensive and locally focused coverage available. This deal allows us to reach even more fans across the city and suburbs, deepen connections, and reinforce CHSN as the home for Chicago sports all day, every day."

Comcast customers won't get the channel automatically. They'll have to pay an additional $20 per month for the Ultimate tier. Imagine paying a premium to watch subpar baseball...