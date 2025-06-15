Luis Robert Jr. has been on the trade market for the better part of a year now. The Chicago White Sox were historically bad in 2024, but held onto Robert Jr. at the trade deadline due in part to his contract status. Robert Jr. also hasn't looked like his typical self in 1.5 seasons. Robert Jr. made the AL All-Star team in 2023. At his best, he's a five-tool player who should solidify any contender's center field questions for years to come. At his worst, he offers little trade value.

Unfortunately for the Chicago White Sox, Robert Jr. is hitting under the Mendoza line as of this writing. Chris Getz may want to trade Robert Jr. for prospect capital, especially since the White Sox competitive window is years away. Contenders like the Dodgers and Phillies are in need of outfield help. Were Robert Jr. hitting at even a decent clip, he'd bea plug-and-play trade chip.

Luis Robert Jr. hug watch debunked

On Sunday, Robert Jr. was a late scratch from the lineup. Rival fanbases had Robert Jr. on hug watch as a result, but that was quickly debunked by FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray, as well as Jon Heyman. Per Murray, Robert Jr. was not scratched because of a trade, but rather a sore thumb.

To his credit, Robert Jr. has started to heat up the last few weeks. The turning point came after he was benched, when Robert Jr. said he didn't think any team would take a chance on him given how he was playing. However, even White Sox manager Will Venable has noticed a difference of late.

‘‘He just looks free up there,’’ Venable said. ‘‘I think there’s some confidence building with him. He’s seeing the ball a little bit better. It’s very encouraging and great to see.’’

When will the Chicago White Sox trade Luis Robert Jr.?

The most likely scenario is that Robert Jr. is traded before the MLB trade deadline in late July. Robert Jr. still has two years left on his contract, making him a valuable commodity if he starts hitting at a more consistent clip. Contenders like the Phillies, Dodgers, Mariners and Padres are reportedly interested in the White Sox All-Star.