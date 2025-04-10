White Sox suffer painfully fitting loss directly caused by Mike Tauchman injury

Being a Chicago White Sox fan over the past two decades must be a thankless job. There's hardly been anything to cheer about. The club's struggles haven't even been comically bad. It's been a sad fall from grace since the glory days of its World Series title in 2005.

Chicago's latest loss to the Cleveland Guardians ended in a way that suggests this franchise is legitimately cursed. White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman appeared to reaggravate a hamstring injury while rounding third base as the potential game-tying run. It was one of those moments that you can't help but laugh, even though you know it's wrong.

Very unfortunate ending for the Chicago White Sox pic.twitter.com/Zr8HbUSWYk — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 10, 2025

White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas snuck a hard-hit ground ball through to left field for an RBI single, driving in shortstop Jacob Amaya. However, he had a chance to play hero and knot up the score in the top of the ninth inning. But this organization can't have nice things, with Tauchman unfortunately coming up limp at the worst possible time.

You make this stuff up. Of course, there's nothing funny about Tauchman getting hurt. But this lone instance perfectly encapsulates the ineptitude and misfortune that has plagued the White Sox.

Jokes aside, hopefully, Tauchman's soft-tissue issue isn't serious. He was recently activated from the 10-day injured list after suffering a right hamstring strain late in spring training. The 26-year-old ostensibly returned too soon.

Per the White Sox, Tauchman's "being further evaluated." Despite the vague update, he could wind up being sidelined again, considering this seems to be a lingering ailment. Meanwhile, Chicago drops its seventh straight contest and falls to 2-9 on the season.

After setting the single-season record for losses in 2024 (121), the White Sox continue to find new ways to be impressively awful. Baseball Reference projects them to experience a third consecutive 100-plus loss campaign. Since capturing its third title 20 years ago, Chicago has had six winning seasons and three postseason appearances. Tauchman's disastrous malady represents the dark cloud that hovers over this team.