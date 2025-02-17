The Whiteboard: A 5-star review of NBA All-Star Weekend
By Matt Moore
The NBA’s signature weekend is behind us and, well, um, some stuff happened, I guess. Here’s a look at the weekend with some five-star reviews.
NBA Rising Stars Contest ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Hey, this wasn’t bad! the G League team pulled off an upset which was cool to see since it’s such a big moment for those players. As one of the seven people outside of his family who believe in Bryce McGowens as an NBA player, it was cool to see him step up on that stage.
Keyonte George had a great first game but Stephon Castle was probably the big winner of the night with 12 points in the final round. You’ll hear from Castle later.
All in all, the new team formats was fun. It didn’t spark great performances or amazing games, but it was a little interesting and this even wasn’t bad.
NBA Skills Competition: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Why does this get five stars? Because it gave us something to talk about as Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul bypassed trying to make shots whatsoever and just breezed through for time. It clearly enraged the NBA as they disqualified the pair citing the rules and then denied them the opportunity to be interviewed about it by their broadcast partner.
Hilarious.
The fact that you know this was CP3 exposing what has always been a huge flaw in the event is just icing on the cake. (Victor Wembanyama took credit/blame for the idea afterward.)
It’s such a CP3 move. It’s the most CP3 move. “Hey, here’s this fun little thing the NBA does and puts no real attention towards. Let me become a competitive psycho and find ways to exploit both how the league puts this together badly and give myself an edge in trying to win.”
In the end, team Cavs got the win but at least you’ll remember this skills competition for something.
3-Point Contest: ⭐️⭐️
Hield’s 31 in the opener was sick.
But so many players had lower scores, and the finale was ultimately anti-climactic in a huge way.
I don’t think this contest needs star power. It helps, but it doesn’t need it. But it does need a high level of competition to make up for it, and it just didn’t get there. You can’t rig that; guys make shots or they don’t.
The contest was underwhelming but I am super happy for Tyler Herro. What a season for a guy who dealt with constant trade rumors and has emerged as the best player on a playoff team. You have to be happy for Tyler Herro. You know what? ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Five stars for Tyler Herro!
Slam Dunk Contest: ⭐️⭐️⭐️
I know, I’m a grump. Look, Mac is a three-time champ and will be remembered more than most NBA players because of that. And his final-round dunks *were* sick. The tap the rim finish, the double-dunk, those were terrific. He really was an elite dunk contest guy (as he has said this is his last).
Stephon Castle was also phenomenal. He really brought it, and was one of the big winners of the weekend.
If we graded this dunk contest on the last 10 years, it’s a four-to-five. That’s how bad it’s been.
But one of the problems with All-Star Weekend is that it’s graded against legendary moments of the past, and that’s hard to do with a G League player who doesn’t play in the NBA and a rookie most don’t know. That’s not MacClung’s fault, that’s not Castle’s fault. But you have to grade it on expectations and history gives us one expectation, and the current state of the night gives us another.
It was fine!
NBA All-Star Game: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Hold on! We’ll get to the part you’re mad about. I’m talking about the actual play. The players tried a little more! They competed. The Rising Stars gave the OG’s a real run in the first game. We had Victor Wembanyama running the floor and dunking over and over in the other game.
Yes, the games could have been to 50 or 60 points, so there was a little more time on the floor for various guys. That, plus a still-lower level of intensity (in part because of what we’ll get to) takes it down but ultimately? This format has promise.
The All-Star Game Telecast: ⭐️
You had one job, TNT. One job. Sign off on your last All-Star Game by celebrating the league and the sport it plays and showcase the world’s greatest players.
Instead … that. Draymond Green taking a hatchet to the event and the audacity of the league to raise its young players to that level after they earned it.
Kevin Hart making jokes constantly throughout the entire thing like it was a clownshow comedy special.
A 20 minute intermission to fill time with a “Gone Fishing” skit.
Shaq talking about Bol Bol being better than Victor Wembanyama.
If the players led us to this point with their approach to the game, then somehow they also paid the price in this one. No one won with Sunday’s broadcast. Not TNT. Not the NBA. Not the All-Stars. Not the history of the Game. And certainly, absolutely not the fans.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
NBA news and notes:
Draymond Green, in between actively trashing his own league’s product, said that he has been offered the Warriors’ coaching position after he retires. Hope Steve Kerr knows.
Anthony Edwards went to the All-Star Game. He was on the All-Star Team. He was supposed to play. He did not. He said he has a sore groin, while Marc Spears had been told Edwards had a cold. We’ll see if he plays this week or if he had the All-Star Party Flu.
LeBron also missed the game with ankle soreness. Both players were expected to play and their late absence meant the league could not appoint replacement All-Stars.