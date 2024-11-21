The Whiteboard: Franz Wagner is having his moment
By Quinn Everts
The rise of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner hasn't been flashy, so maybe that's why so many people didn't realize it was happening at all. But the proof is in the stats; Wagner's rebounding rate, assist rate, usage rate, win shares, VORP, PER and a host of other metrics have all ticked up each of his three seasons. These haven't been huge leaps like fans are always clamoring for, rather small upswings, evidence of positive progression even while his raw stats were staying mostly consistent.
If you didn't notice these subtle improvements while they were happening, you definitely notice them now, as Wagner's refined game has become impossible to ignore. With Magic star Paolo Banchero sidelined due to a torn oblique, Wagner has stepped in as Orlando's No. 1 option... and thrived.
In the 11 games since Banchero went down with that injury, Wagner has been a revelation: 24.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists (more on that later) and 1.6 steals per game. He's scored at least 30 points in three of those games and somehow, some way, the Magic have stayed afloat without their star, going 6-5 in those 11 games with a showdown against the Lakers looming on Thursday night.
This version of Franz Wagner makes Orlando dangerous
Maybe Orlando already was dangeorus. But if this is Franz Wagner from here on out — patient, play-making, rim-attacking forward — then Orlando has a duo in Banchero and Wagner that possesses all the facilities to become the East's second-best duo behind those guys in Boston. How the Magic front office decides to build around its two stars remains to be seen, but signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer is a pretty good sign that the franchise is all in on filling out this roster with players who complement the streetball-like aggression of its two stars.
We're not sure what Orlando is capable of this season; Banchero has played just 5 games, so predicting how this team will function at full strength will be impossible for at least a few months. But Wagner taking these increased on-ball duties in stride is a pretty big green flag for Magic believers. This is a competitive playoff team at least, and what they can be beyond that is to be determined, but a pretty fun thought anyway.
A burgeoning on-ball creator
Last season, Wagner recorded at least 6 assists in a game 13 times. This year, he's done it 9 times already. Wagner's play-making ability has been more evident in this stretch than ever before. That's due in part to necessity, of course, with Banchero out, but Wagner doesn't look overwhelmed by the extra responsibilities, he looks comfortable with them. He's letting the games unfold and inserting himself wherever he can best help the Magic win.
Paolo Banchero dominates the ball when he's in the game — which is fine, of course. Banchero should have the ball in his hands often because he's really, really freaking good. But Wagner's apparent step as a facilitator could add a funk wrinkle to Orlando's rotations. Maybe we see Wagner and Anthony Black as the two guards in a lineup when Banchero's on the bench? Who knows — but on an Orlando team that's a little thin on great passers, Wagner's ability to at least find the right man could pay dividends.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!
NBA news roundup
- Isaiah Hartenstein made his OKC debut on Wednesday, and it was everything Thunder fans hoped for. 13 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks. He was out there playing NBA Street!
- Milwaukee is showing a little life after a nightmare start. Doc Rivers' team has won 4 of 5 games after beating Chicago last night thanks to 41 from Giannis.
- An early candidate for most surprising performance of the season goes to Antonio Reeves, who scored 34 points last night. Seriously!
The rookies are waking up
A few weeks ago, we were sounding the alarm on this rookie class. Since then, the young guys have settled in a little bit.
Jared McCain is averaging over 15 points per game and has become the sole reason Philadelphians aren't eating away their sorrows with a dozen hoagies a day, Donovan Clingan has become a defensive monster in Portland, Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington are playing some good ball despite the Wizards potentially going 2-80, Stephon Castle does a few things a game that make you rewind your TV, Dalton Knecht is shooting the lights out, Jaylen Wells does a little of everything.
Maybe we should give the kids more than two weeks before we pass judgement.