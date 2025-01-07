The Whiteboard: Jaren Jackson Jr. is taking charge

Jaren Jackson Jr. in the Memphis Grizzlies Last 6 Games :

(33.5 MPG)



- 27.3 PPG

- 8.7 RPG

- 4.1 APG

- 3.3 Stocks Per Game

- 47.2% FG (20.8 FGA)

- 34.2% 3PT (5.4 3PA)

- +53 +/-



The evolution of JJJ continues…📈 pic.twitter.com/t1sIWx8Gl6