The Whiteboard: Reed Sheppard got his moment in the sun at All-Star Weekend
Reed Sheppard is on a nontraditional path when it comes to top-3 picks.
Take, for example, the Nos. 1 and 2 picks in Sheppard's own NBA Draft class, Zaccharie Risacher of Atlanta and Alex Sarr of Washington. Both are averaging north of 23 minutes per game and occupying substantial roles for their respective teams. Both are double-digit scorers, and neither is on track for a postseason berth.
That is typically the way of things for high lottery picks — bad teams, extra reps, and a chance to grow into yourself, through all the ebbs and flows of an NBA learning curve. That has not been the way, however, for Sheppard. He went to the Houston Rockets, who are currently 13 games above .500 and fourth in a competitive Western Conference.
It has been a quick turnaround for the Rockets under head coach Ime Udoka. Equipped with a young and deep roster, Udoka has Houston smothering opponents on defense. Jalen Green has finally settled into a semi-consistent role on offense, while Amen Thompson is taking the leap from impressive rookie to bonafide star in his second NBA season. The Rockets also feature plenty of quality veterans, from Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in the starting lineup, to Steven Adams and Jae'Sean Tate in the second unit.
That has made it much harder for Sheppard to come by minutes at the NBA level. He has appeared sparsely across 40 games for Houston, averaging 3.5 points and 1.1 assists on .311/.273/.900 splits in just 11.6 minutes. At first blush, those numbers might lead to skepticism, but it's all circumstantial. Sheppard, one of the most efficient and impactful freshmen in recent college basketball history, is simply waiting his turn.
He did, however, get his moment in the sun at All-Star Weekend, where he participated in the Rising Stars Challenge as a member of the G League team. FanSided was lucky enough to chat with Sheppard ahead of the big event on Friday afternoon, courtesy of Panini.
Reed Sheppard on All-Star weekend, Amen Thompson, and the NBA transition
Sheppard spoke to us from a Panini event in the Bay Area. After collecting cards as a kid, now he's the one being collected. It's a new experience.
"I collected some cards [growing up]," he said. "I didn’t know the value of the cards or anything, I just thought it was really cool seeing some of the players that I could get. I have quite a few cards at home... You always get excited when you get like a Michael Jordan card or something like that. So being able to see my name and my face on a card is really cool."
It has been a short but productive season for Sheppard in the G League. He has spent the majority of his time in Houston with the NBA squad, but he's averaging 30.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists on .456/.405/1.000 splits across three G League appearances with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. It's no wonder the NBA wanted him on the Rising Stars roster. It was also a chance to pit the No. 3 pick against his peers, with aforementioned top picks Risacher and Sarr also taking part in the event.
"Being a part of All-Star Weekend for the first time is really cool," Sheppard told FanSided. "I have my family here. Just being able to go out and play basketball on this weekend is really special, and it’s an honor to be able to be here. So I’m just really excited and looking forward to it.”
Sheppard experienced his share of success on Friday night. The G League squad beat Mitch Richmond's team out of the gate, 40-39. That meant Sheppard came out on top against his Rockets teammate, Amen Thompson, as well as reigning lottery picks Matas Buzelis and Bub Carrington.
The 20-year-old point guard did not score in eight minutes of action, but he made a couple plays on defense and set the table nicely for the likes of Leonard Miller (14 points) and Bryce McGowens (12 points).
A championship showdown with Chris Mullins' team, which featured Rookie of the Year frontrunners Stephon Castle and Zach Edey, would later result in a 25-14 loss for the G League squad. Sheppard was again held scoreless through just four minutes of action, but it's tough to ascribe value to stats in a short, nonstandard game on a team with minimal cohesion and familiarity.
That was the end of Sheppard's Rising Stars run, but he does get bragging rights over Thompson as the two ascendent guards head back to the regular grind in Houston. That partnership feels like one of special importance for the Rockets moving forward. Sheppard is essentially the successor to Fred VanVleet at point guard. When conjuring potential skill matches on Houston's roster, how can one not think about the sharpshooting Sheppard paired with the unmatched downhill speed of Thompson.
On that front, Sheppard sees a bright future.
"As far as growing with [Amen], I think just learning how each other plays and how we can use each other to make ourselves better. He’s a phenomenal player. Super athletic, can get to the rim, so being able to play with him, hopefully being able to help him, space the floor for him so he can get down and continue to do what he does."
Thompson has been electric since being moved into the starting lineup. He's a double-double machine for the Rockets, applying constant pressure on the rim and creating plays with his unmatched athleticism. Whether it's active hands on defense, a timely rebound from outside his zone, or a rollicking rim attack, Thompson tends to find a way to impact winning.
For Sheppard, it has been more of a waiting game. Houston is a deep team in win-now mode. His opportunities are scarce as a result, even if it's clear his skill set will benefit the Rockets sooner than later. The former Kentucky standout has approached his NBA transition "like a sponge," hoping to pick up as many tricks of the trade as possible.
“I’ve learned a lot. Going into this season, you don’t really know what to expect. You go in with an open mindset and try to be like a sponge, just trying to soak up as much information and learn as much as you can about the NBA game. It’s completely different from college. You go into each day looking to get better and trying to be the best player you can be. [That has] been the main goal this year."
Don't let the muted statistical profile fool you. Sheppard was far and away the best freshman in college basketball last season. He was a one-man wrecking crew on defense and a flotation device for John Calipari's mismatched roster on offense. Sheppard hit 52.1 percent of his 3s across 33 appearances, led the SEC with 2.5 steals per game, and gradually expanded his repertoire to include point guard responsibilities. He was not the de facto lead creator for UK, but he still averaged 4.5 assists to 2.0 turnovers.
There's a reason the Hawks considered Sheppard with the No. 1 overall pick, even with another small guard on the roster in Trae Young. Sheppard's profile was highly unique in a relatively weak draft class. Eventually, he will get his moment in the sun with Houston, too.
NBA news roundup:
- The Ringer's Howard Beck says "keep an eye on" Ja Morant as a potential offseason trade candidate if the Grizzlies flame out early. Memphis' point guard is under contract through the 2027-28 campaign, but constant injuries and noticeable regression have tainted his reputation — not to mention his infamous off-court missteps.
- Several NBA execs have "privately vented" about the Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic without opening those conversations to the entire league, per The Athletic. Nico Harrison feared a "disastrous" environment inside the organization. Well, it doesn't feel like he quite avoided that, does it?
- "I think we're going to win the championship," says Warriors forward Draymond Green, who credits newcomer Jimmy Butler for restoring Golden State's belief. The Dubs are off to an excellent start since Butler's arrival, but Draymond might not want to get too far ahead of himself.
Updated 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings
Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.3 turnovers on .593/.485/.727 splits since returning from injury on Jan. 27. The No. 1 pick is not a prolific self-creator, but he's roping 3s, producing on straight-line drives, and playing solid defense for a Play-In contender.
Jaylen Wells emerged as practically a day-one starter on a top-3 seed in the West... as a second-round pick. That just doesn't happen. He has been a hand-in-glove fit on the wing, hitting 37.6 percent of his 3s and playing more than adequate defense. Wells has a long future in the NBA.
Yves Missi has been one of the lone bright spots in a dour Pelicans season. He's averaging 8.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 27.4 minutes. New Orleans needed a defensive anchor after Jonas Valanciunas left. Missi has served with aplomb, while also showcasing immense offensive upside with his agile drives and passing flashes.
Your Dunk Contest runner-up has been gaining a lot of steam in this race. He's taking on expanded duties with the Spurs' second unit, creating off of drives and slowly coming into his own as a scorer, even if his efficiency leaves much to be desired. Castle was always a winning player at UConn. He's finding ways to contribute across the board in San Antonio.
Are we positive Zach Edey isn't still the runaway favorite here? Castle has made it a race, to be sure, but Edey continues to generate a significant impact despite an inconsistent role for the contending Grizzlies. He's averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 20.6 minutes, scoring with tremendous efficiency around the basket and changing the geometry of the court defensively with his 7-foot-11 wingspan. He might not have the most robust role or production, but Edey consistently feels like the "best" rookie performer.