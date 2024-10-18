The Whiteboard: The state of the New Orleans Pelicans and their rotation
By Lior Lampert
The New Orleans Pelicans enter the 2024-25 NBA campaign as one of the league's biggest mysteries. While their roster is loaded with talent, it feels like an unfinished product, especially after adding combo guard Dejounte Murray this summer.
What exactly is this Pelicans squad? What does their rotation look like? As currently constructed, the picture isn't clear.
New Orleans is littered with guards and wings. Furthermore, their lack of a true starting center has been well-documented, leading many to wonder how their lineup will shake out. But as of yet, that remains unclear, thanks to their positional overlap.
We know franchise centerpiece Zion Williamson will be the team's starting power forward, and Murray will presumably slot into one of the two guard spots. Assuming he doesn't get re-routed, Brandon Ingram figures to be a starter, given his pedigree as a one-time All-Star and perennial 20-point-per-game scorer. Then, it gets pretty murky after that.
Where do budding two-way swingmen Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones fit? Their ability to space the floor and positively impact both ends of the court merit consistent playing time. Yet, that may be challenging to execute based on the lay of the land in New Orleans.
With that in mind, we're left wondering when the other shoe will drop: Will they make another move(s)? If so, how will they proceed? If not, who will be the odd one(s) out of their rotation?
The Pelicans must make a trade(s) and adjust their roster/rotation accordingly
New Orleans sent two first-round picks, 2022 lottery pick Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr. and more to the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Murray in July. Albeit an intriguing move, it left them with more questions than answers. Will the veteran guard share the backcourt with McCollum? Or is one going to accept a lesser role off the bench?
The combination of McCollum and Murray presents problems for New Orleans. Offensively, they're both ball-dominant players. While they've demonstrated they can adapt, each is at their best when they stick to their roots. Defensively, the latter's reputation as a stopper has waned, and the former struggles to stay in front of anyone. Opposing guards will feast on the pair nightly.
A more pressing issue for the Pelicans is who their starting five will be. After spending a first-round pick on Baylor big man Yves Missi and signing Daniel Theis, a career backup journeyman, neither seems like the answer. Perhaps nothing exemplifies this more than New Orleans planning to treat Jones, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, as their de facto center.
Moreover, we haven't even discussed promising young guards Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins. As things stand, they're locked into being reserves. Meanwhile, Murray's arrival may lead to them seeing their minutes reduced compared to last season, though it shouldn't.
What Alvarado offers New Orleans as a secondary facilitator, defensive pest and improved three-point shooter shouldn't be taken for granted. Hawkins is a long-distance marksman, which we all know is incredibly valuable in today's NBA. They're deserving of more opportunities to showcase their skills, but there isn't a clear path for that to happen in New Orleans right now.
Ingram has been involved in trade rumors for quite some time, so it's not like the Pelicans aren't trying to consolidate their roster. There hasn't been much traction on a deal because he's on an expiring contract and wants a max-level $200-plus million extension. Nonetheless, it may be in New Orleans' best interest to cut their losses and take what they can get for him. Frankly, it's hard to envision this rendition of the group being successful.
If the Pelicans want to maximize Williamson, they need to do something. Whatever it may be, change is necessary. They must reinforce their frontcourt and clear the runway for their perimeter players. The how or what is up in the air, but anything is better than nothing, for Pete's sake!
NBA news roundup:
- Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox is ostensibly keeping his options open. He reportedly turned down a three-year, $165 million rookie-max-scale contract extension this offseason. Eligible for a $345 million supermax deal if he earns All-NBA honors in 2024-25, his priority is winning. The standout floor wants to see whether the franchise is a legitimate title contender before committing to them long-term, per The Athletic ($).
- Miami Heat president Pat Riley isn't one to mince words. Recently speaking with reporters, he made it abundantly clear that there's internal pressure for their star trio: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. "Six years ... this is a telling year for the team. It should be," the renowned exec declared. Should things go awry, we could see a major shake-up in South Beach next summer.
- Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams suffered a sprained ankle in the team's preseason finale. However, the budding young wing appears to have avoided any serious injury. ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted that the issue isn't considered "severe." Albeit unfortunate, this is a positive development after losing prized offseason addition Isaiah Hartenstein for five to six weeks due to a fractured hand.
Ranking the best landing spots for Pelicans F Brandon Ingram
1. Miami Heat
With the Jimmy Butler era nearing an end, Ingram could immediately become the team's primary wing option. The latter is the same age as Miami's franchise center, Bam Adebayo, so he'd the Heat's new timeline.
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
It's no secret that the Cavaliers are looking to bolster their group of unheralded wings. Regardless of the potential on-court fit questions, Ingram would quickly fix that problem.
3. San Antonio Spurs
Bringing in a proven bucket-getter like Ingram to supplement Victor Wembanyama and ease some of the scoring load off his shoulders could be worthwhile. Ingram may siphon looks from San Antonio's franchise icon and Devin Vassell, but that may not necessarily be bad.
4. Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn's roster is arguably the worst in the Association. Bereft of talent, Ingram would be "the guy" for a Nets team needing any influx in that department.