The Whiteboard: Warriors needn't worry about the future, because they don't have one
By Wes Goldberg
One thing I learned as the Golden State Warriors beat reporter for the Bay Area News Group several years ago is that, from the very top of the organization to the 15th man on the roster, they are impressively on message.
So when Steve Kerr, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry make similar comments about not mortgaging the future to take a swing and miss in the present, that’s a preapproved, agreed-upon stance. These guys are in lockstep.
The Warriors backed off Lauri Markkanen in the summer. Their interest in Jimmy Butler has cooled (although I’m not sure it ever got to boiling temperature). They are reportedly not interested in acquiring Zach LaVine, even as LaVine makes a career resurgence in Chicago. They’ve made it clear that they won’t trade valuable assets (and dramatically increase their future payroll) for just anyone.
But then again, the Warriors are 19-20, falling below .500 for the first time this season after a loss to the nine-win Toronto Raptors on Monday night. It marks a new low for the season. After beginning the season 12-3, the Warriors have dropped 17 of their last 24 games.
Rather than create a sense of urgency to save this season, the Warriors have reacted by doubling down on patience.
“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future,” Curry told reporters after the loss in Toronto. “There’s a responsibility of keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we’re done.”
As Steve Kerr told The Athletic: “We’re not giving in. But you have to be realistic organizationally about where you are. And you have to mind what’s coming ahead in the future. I probably won’t be around, but I would tell you, if this organization gave away the next six or seven drafts for a wild swing, that would be the most irresponsible thing that they could do.”
And Draymond Green to Yahoo Sports: “The beautiful part about being in the space that we're in is, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we're going for it right now. Bad organizations do that.”
Caretaking for the future is admirable. As the Warriors will tell you, there’s no magic move out there that will transform this middling team into a bonafide contender.
But what are the Warriors really protecting? The truth is, the Warriors don’t need to worry about mortgaging the future because they don’t have one.
The Warriors are on one timeline again, and it's not the future
Curry and Green are 36 and 34, respectively. Kerr has hinted more than once that he doesn’t see himself aging in the head coach position like his mentor, Gregg Popovich. When they are gone, what will Golden State be left with?
The two-timeline strategy didn’t work. Jonathan Kuminga’s star turn has sputtered every time after gaining momentum. Moses Moody can’t crack the regular rotation. Brandin Podziemski has taken a step back after an impressive rookie season. Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a solid addition to the center rotation, but that also feels like an obvious spot to upgrade. Previous top pick James Wiseman is no longer with the team.
The Warriors had a chance to secure their future, but their draft and development failures threw a wrench in that.
Unlike their Pacific division kin, the Warriors control their drafts going forward. That’s something to feel good about, especially compared to the state of the Lakers and Suns. But Golden State’s front office has one of the worst recent track records in the draft. Since 2012, the Warriors’ best draft pick is the 2015 selection of Kevon Looney. In the 10 years since, only 2019 pick Jordan Poole was essential to a contending team, and he’s no longer with the team.
The odds of any front office finding another Steph are already long, but this front office’s resume doesn’t inspire trust to get many of their picks right.
So, again, what future are we worried about taking care of?
Curry’s Warriors won’t ever win another championship, but that isn’t the point here.
“At the end of the day, I just want to win,” Curry told reporters at the end of last season.
He didn’t say win championships. He said that after losing in the play-in tournament and missing a chance to participate in the playoffs. Losing records and play-in tournament exits is no way for Curry to spend what’s left of his career if the Warriors can help it.
“What we’re watching with Steph is one of the greatest artists of all time, one of the greatest performers of all time, in his twilight,” Kerr told The Athletic. “What can we do to give him the best chance to perform? To give our fans thrills? To give us a chance in the playoffs? Can we help him? Can we help make the game easier for him? I think that’s where we are, organizationally.”
More often than not, a roster move is followed by a question. Does this increase their championship chances? Curry and the Warriors don’t have to worry about rings culture. No one doubts Curry’s place among the greats, and the 2022 championship was the cherry on top of his Hall of Fame sundae.
All anyone wants is to watch Steph play for competitive, joyful basketball teams from October to April, and in high-stakes moments in the Spring.
The Warriors don’t need to worry about championship swings or protecting the future. Between now and the trade deadline, the only question the Warriors should be asking is the one Kerr already raised.
“What can we do to give him the best chance to perform? To give our fans thrills?”
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
NBA News Roundup
- Jamal Murray scored 45 points to lead the Nuggets to an easy win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night. "We don't win our first franchise championship without Jamal Murray averaging 21, 10 and 6,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the game. They won’t win a second one without Murray popping off, either. This was a good step.
- After struggling Tuesday night in his return from missing five games, Kyrie Irving confirmed he was diagnosed with a bulging disk in his lower back. It’s something he will continue to manage this season.
- Kevin Harlan is nearing a deal to become Amazon Prime Video’s No. 2 play-by-play announcer when it begins its NBA coverage later this year, according to The Athletic. Ian Eagle is already signed on in the No. 1 spot. That’s a heck of a 1-2 punch.
Darkhorse candidates for awards at the midpoint of the season
These are not necessarily my picks for these awards. Rather, let them act as thought starters as we consider candidates who haven’t been talked about as much as they should be at the halfway point of the season.
MVP: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers are on a 71-win pace. If they eclipse the 70-win mark, someone on the team has to be a real part of the MVP conversation. The obvious choice is Donovan Mitchell, whose selfless step back has elevated the team around him.
Rookie of the Year: Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
Jaylen Wells might be the leader for Rookie of the Year, but the No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher, is making an impact on a Hawks team that could make the playoffs.
Defensive Player of the Year: Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
Victor Wembanyama will likely run away with Defensive Player of the Year, but Amen Thompson has helped anchor the league’s third-ranked defense and makes as many game-swinging plays on that end as anyone.
Sixth Man of the Year: Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons
Most Improved Player: Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
There isn’t an obvious candidate for Most Improved and, lately, this award has gone to players who have taken the leap from very good to star. Mobley is making that leap.
Coach of the Year: J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons