Who and where do the Philadelphia Eagles play next? Playoff bracket after divisional round
By Quinn Everts
The NFC is down to two teams after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 at a snowy Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night. It wasn't pretty — well, the snow was, but not the game — and now Philadelphia is headed to the NFC Championship for the second time in three years.
They'll meet the upstart Washington Commanders in that game, who shocked the football world by putting on an offensive clinic in their divisional game against the Detroit Lions, springing an upset behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Philadelphia will host the game, which will take place on Sunday, January 26th at 3:30 PM EST on FOX. The game is in Philly bcause the Eagles are the higher seed than the Commanders. In their two meetings this season, the Eagles and Commanders each won one game, each at their home stadiums.
It should be noted that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts left the game in Washington early, and Kenny Pickett played essentially the entire game. Washington won that game 36-33, while Philadelphia won 26-18 in their second meeting at the Linc.
Washington has been one of the better stories in the league this year, and will be playing with no pressure on it whatsoever. How many points that accounts for remains to be seen, but they have overachieved in year one of the Jayden Daniels era.
Winner takes the NFC
The winner of the NFC Championship will head to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, where they will take on either the Kansas City Chiefs — who have already clinched a spot in the AFC Championship — or the Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills, who play Sunday night in the final divisional game of the playoffs.
None of those options sound particularly fun, to be honest. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are all equally impossible to plan against for their own reasons.