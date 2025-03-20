Who does Creighton play next? Blue Jays look ready to bust brackets against a No. 1 seed

Creighton is here to play.

The Bluejays rolled over Louisville on Thursday, 89-75, behind an offensive explosion from multiple sources, namely Jamiya Neal, who scored 29 points and silenced the state of Kentucky each time Louisville showed life in the second half.

Who does Creighton play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament?

Things don't get easier for Greg McDermott's squad after beating the ACC runners-up. Assuming we don't see a historic upset (with all due respect to Alabama State) the Blue Jays will take on the top seed in the tourney, the Auburn Tigers, in the second round.

If Creighton plays like it did in the first half today, it can beat everyone and anyone. The Jays were lacing the nets from everywhere on the court and Louisville was late on closeouts, giving the Jays practice shots that they just kept hitting.

When did Creighton last make the Sweet 16?

If Creighton can do the improbable and down Auburn, they'll be back in the Sweet 16 for the first time in about 365 days. This team made the Sweet 16 last year — and the Elite 8 the year prior. Greg McDermott is putting together some incredibly impressive seasons in Omaha.