Who does Florida play in the Final Four? Gators survive and advance

It took a fierce late comeback, but Florida is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 2014. The Gators became the first team to secure a spot in the 2025 March Madness national semifinal following an 84-79 win over Texas Tech.

Texas Tech couldn't miss early in the West Regional final, specifically from three, going 6-of-7 from beyond the arc to open the contest. The Red Raiders also created separation late in the second half, taking a 10-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining. Nonetheless, consensus First-Team All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. and the Gators hung around long enough for their high-powered offense to kick into gear.

The Gators have parlayed a dominant SEC Tournament-winning performance into a special run in the Big Dance. But can they keep the good times rolling in San Antonio? Who's their next opponent?

Who do the Florida Gators face in the Final Four after surviving vs. Texas Tech?

Florida awaits the winner of the Elite Eight clash between the South Region's top two squads, Auburn and seed Michigan State. Neither is a welcoming matchup, though the Gators are equipped and war-ready. They've been battle-tested in their past three games in this year's NCAA tournament to reach this point.

First, UConn pushed Florida to the brink in the Round of 32. Maryland's "Crab Five" put up a competitive fight in the Sweet 16 until the Gators managed to pull away in crunch time. ESPN's win probability tracker gave Texas Tech a 95.6 percent chance of prevailing when they were up 75-66 with 2:59 to play.

Yet, head coach Todd Golden and the Gators are still standing. Clayton and Co. have risen to the occasion constantly when it matters most. Florida's 18-4 run over the final three minutes to beat Texas Tech en route to its 10th consecutive victory is a testament to that.

As conference rivals, Florida and Auburn are far too familiar with each other. The Gators took their lone regular-season meeting on Feb. 8 on the road in Neville Arena. Clayton led the way, tallying 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds, one steal and a block. He impressively played all 40 minutes of that showdown, which could happen again.

Conversely, Florida hasn't played against Michigan State since 2019, so new faces are in the mix. However, one constant for the Spartans is legendary head coach Tom Izzo, AKA "Mr. March."