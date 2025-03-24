For the first time since 2016, Maryland is headed back to the Sweet 16 after a thrilling 72-71 victory over Colorado State.

After Jalen Lake buried a clutch three-pointer to put the Rams up by one, Terrapins big man Derik Queen responded with a fadeaway buzzer-beater, sealing the win and sending Maryland to the next round.

MARYLAND MADNESS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Despite Colorado State controlling the game for most of the night, Maryland chipped away at the deficit and took the lead at the 13:40 mark — their first advantage since 17:25 in the first half.

With both teams trading baskets in the final minutes, Queen stepped up when it mattered most, finishing with a team-high 17 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

While the Terrapins celebrate their dramatic win, one question remains:

Who does Maryland play in the Sweet 16?

The No. 4 seed Terrapins will face the top-seeded Florida Gators on Thursday, March 27, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Florida secured its Sweet 16 spot earlier on Sunday, March 23, by edging out defending champion UConn 77-75. As one of four No. 1 seeds still alive, the Gators and Terrapins will battle for the fifth time in NCAA tournament history. The series is currently tied 2-2, with Maryland winning their last matchup 70-68 on December 12, 2021.

If Maryland hopes to keep its tournament run alive, they’ll need to contain Walter Clayton Jr. — Florida’s standout guard who has been lights out in the opening two rounds. Clayton Jr. played a pivotal role in the win over UConn, dropping 23 points on 5-of-8 shooting from three.

On the other side, Florida will have its hands full with Derik Queen, the 6-foot-10 freshman who dominates in the paint on both ends of the floor.

Maryland has the chance to make history

The last time Florida advanced past the Sweet 16 was in 2017, when they fell 77-70 to South Carolina in the Elite Eight.

For Maryland, their last Sweet 16 appearance ended in heartbreak, but the last time they advanced beyond this stage, they went on to win the national championship in 2002.

Can the Terrapins keep their March Madness dream alive, or will Florida continue its dominance as a No. 1 seed?