Who does Michigan State play next? Tom Izzo locks in 16th Sweet 16

It took a late second-half surge, but Michigan State survived and advanced against an underdog New Mexico squad that showed up ready for the challenge. But regardless of how it happened, legendary head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans entered familiar territory following their 71-63 victory over the Lobos.

Michigan State is Sweet 16 bound for the 16th time in Izzo's 30th season at the helm. The Spartans have been among the country's most dominant men's college basketball programs over the past three decades and keep adding to their rich history. Moreover, they'll have a chance to continue doing so in the next round of the 2025 NCAA tournament, though who's their next opponent?

Who will Michigan State play in Tom Izzo's 16th Sweet 16 game?

The Spartans will face a scalding-hot Ole Miss team led by head coach Chris Beard on Friday, Mar. 28 at 7:09 p.m. ET. The South Region's sixth-seeded Rebels are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2001, marking their second-ever appearance.

Coming off two strong performances, Ole Miss has tremendous momentum heading into their meeting with Michigan State. Senior All-SEC guard Sean Pedulla has catalyzed the Rebels' success in the Big Dance. He's averaging 20 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game on stellar .481/.417/.818 shooting splits thus far. His ability to control the pace, facilitate the offense and clog passing lanes has been vital.

Slowing Pedulla down will be the top priority for Izzo and Michigan State versus Ole Miss. Iowa State and North Carolina had no answers for him and were sent packing because of it. The Spartans must learn from the mistakes of the Rebels' previous opponents if they want to make their first Elite Eight appearance since 2019.

Fortunately for Izzo, the Spartans are equipped to combat Pedulla. Michigan State boasts tenacious backcourt defenders, headlined by Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson and Tre Holloman; they can each take turns guarding the Rebels' floor general. The goal for the Big Ten regular-season champions should be to let anyone other than him beat them.

Considering this is far from Izzo and the Spartans' first rodeo in the Sweet 16, they presumably understand the task at hand. Michigan State and March Madness have been virtually synonymous across the last 30 years, so the group should know what to expect.