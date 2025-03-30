Who does South Carolina play next in Women’s March Madness?

South Carolina has not been playing like themselves thus far in the NCAA Tournament, but still, Dawn Staley and her team have been finding a way to win.

Things were too close for comfort against No. 9 seed Indiana in the Round of 32, and the team actually trailed deep in the second half against No. 4 seed Maryland in the Sweet 16. However, a strong third quarter was the difference against the Hoosiers, and a series of fortunate bounces helped them squeak out against the Terrapins.

Now, the Gamecocks are heading to the Elite 8 for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, including their fifth straight. The road will not be any easier for South Carolina, as they face a difficult opponent on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four in Tampa, Florida on the line.

South Carolina faces Duke in the Elite Eight

No. 1 seed South Carolina will take on No. 2 seed Duke in the Birmingham Region 2 Championship Game. The winner will advance to the Final Four and take on the winner of No. 2 seed TCU and No. 1 seed Texas from Birmingham Region 3.

Duke is red-hot right now, as they emerged victorious in the ACC Tournament and are winners of nine straight games. They've only had a handful of close games during that stretch, so they are playing their best basketball at the right time.

However, the Gamecocks are as battle-tested as anyone in the country. They have the best coach in the country and an experienced roster at their disposal and it is only a matter of time before they start to put things together.

The Blue Devils have a well-balanced attack, led by Toby Fournier and Ashlon Jackson, but they also have two other players who average right around 10 points per game as well. They are one of the best defensive teams in the country, and South Carolina has struggled with shot selection during March Madness, which could be problematic.

South Carolina is still favored by 7.5 points, according to FanDuel, but this is March and anything can happen.