Who holds the WNBA single-game 3-point record?

The WNBA has been around since 1996, and the league's popularity has grown tremendously in recent years. With the arrivals of Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark, the future is bright.

Witht he amount of young star power, fans may be wondering which records could feasibly be broken. Given the sharpshooting abilities by the likes of Clark and Ionescu, fans might be wondering what the single game record is for most three-poiners made.

Who holds the record for most 3-pointers made in a WNBA game?

The most 3-pointers made by a player is nine. Four players simultaneously hold the record, and they are Kelsey Mitchell, Jewell Lloyd, Arike Ogunbowale, and Rhyne Howard.

Mitchell was the first to break the record back on Sept. 8, 2019 as a member of the Indiana Fever. Mitchell made 9-of-13 three points attempts and shot 13-for-18 from the field for a 38-point performance in Indiana's 104-76 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Mitchell sat alone at the top of the leaderboard until July 11, 2023, when Lloyd made nine shots from behind the arc on 16 attempts. Lloyd scored 39 points while shooting 50-percent from the field (11-of-22) in the Seattle Storm's 93-86 loss to the Washington Mystics.

Over one year later, Ogunbowale tied the single-game record as well, making 9-of-16 shots from the three-point line. Ogunbowale scored a total of 34 points (12-of-25 on field goals) in the Dallas Wings' 100-93 loss to Indiana on Sept. 1, 2024.

The latest to join the group was Howard, who made 9 three-point shots on 19 attempts. Howard scored 36 points while making 12-of-25 shots from the field in the Atlanta Dream's 88-70 win over the Chicago Sky on June 13, 2025.

We shall see if anyone else will be able to join the group of four with nine three-pointers made in a game, or if someone can move past that and hit double-digit three-pointers made in a single-game.