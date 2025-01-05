Who is Johnny Knox? Bears get revenge 14 years in the making on saddest TD yet
Don't tell the Chicago Bears that they have nothing to play for at the end of a lost season. Chicago may have entered its Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at 4-12, but Green Bay still very much had something to play for, and any chance to get one over on your arch rival shouldn't go to waste.
And boy, did the Bears make sure it didn't. Midway through the first quarter, Chicago dialed up a beautiful trick play on a punt return: The Bears' entire return unit ran toward the right side of the field, only for cornerback Josh Blackwell to break to the left, fielding the ball cleanly and running more or less untouched for a 94-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
That score helped Chicago build a 14-3 lead in the first half and make everyone in Lambeau awfully uncomfortable. But this was even sweeter than one touchdown against a hated rival: It was also revenge 14 years in the making, long-awaited justice for a similar score that was wiped off the board due to a controversial penalty.
Bears finally get one over on Packers 14 years after Johnny Knox debacle
Johnny Knox only spent four largely unremarkable years with the Bears from 2009-2012. But his name still lives on in Chicago, thanks to a punt return against the Packers back on Sept. 25, 2011. The Bears ran more or less the same play they ran on Sunday: Devin Hester went one way, Knox went the other, and Green Bay had no idea what hit them on a punt-return TD late in the fourth quarter that would have cut the Packers lead to three and kept the Bears' hopes alive.
But there was just one problem: An official called holding on the play, bringing the touchdown back and dooming Chicago to a 27-17 loss.
14 years later, Chicago went back to the well, and once again caught the Packers completely off-guard. It might not make up for a disastrous year that saw both offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus lose their jobs, but getting one over on Green Bay will never not be fun.