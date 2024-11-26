Who is playing on Black Friday on Prime?
Amazon Prime has made a name for itself in the sports world with its Thursday Night Football package but had a bit of a road block towards building full season momentum thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday. Existing contracts have given the Thanksgiving night slot to NBC, which would leave Prime without a game under most circumstances.
The solution came last season with the birth of Black Friday football as the New York Jets hosted the Miami Dolphins in a game that became best known for Tim Boyle's Fail Mary right before halftime. The actual contest was lacking in star power since Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season in Week 1 due to a torn Achilles, so the NFL upped the stakes for its second Black Friday game.
Which NFL teams are playing on Black Friday on Prime?
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)
- Date: Friday, Nov. 29
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Amazon Prime
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
The NFL has opted not to establish a permanent host for the Black Friday game and is rotating it between teams, allowing them to tap the defending champs to help build the latest outpost on the football calendar. The 10-1 Chiefs are home for the holiday as they take on the struggling Las Vegas Raiders in a game that has big blowout potential.
Kansas City hasn't been sharp of late but did score a victory in Week 12 when they won at the gun against the Carolina Panthers thanks to a Spencer Shrader field goal. The win was important for the Chiefs, who need to stay ahead of Buffalo in order to maintain home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Raiders suffered their seventh straight loss on Sunday, falling at home to the Denver Broncos 29-19, and also saw quarterback Gardner Minshew II go down with a season-ending collarbone injury. Desmond Ridder finished the game under center for Las Vegas and is in line to start as of post time.