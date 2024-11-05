Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 10?
The calendar has flipped to November and the NFL is officially past the halfway point of its season. Week 10 marks the start of the second half and each game played between now and mid-January will have massive significance to either the playoff race or the 2025 draft order.
November kicks off with Thursday Night Football, which is coming off a surprising Week 9 result as the New York Jets snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset of the Houston Texans on Halloween. While the win may not mean much for the Jets' slim postseason hopes, Week 10 offers a matchup that has significant stakes for both sides of a bitter AFC North rivalry.
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday night in Week 10?
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) at Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
- Date: Nov. 7
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Amazon Prime
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
This week's Thursday night matchup features two of the NFL's best quarterbacks as Joe Burrow leads the Bengals into Baltimore to take on reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. These teams met earlier this season, with Baltimore winning a 41-38 barn burner in Cincinnati back in Week 5.
The Ravens are coming off an impressive demolition of the Denver Broncos, rolling to a 41-10 victory on Sunday to keep pace with the Steelers in the division. Cincinnati is coming off a blowout win of their own, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 to get to 4-5 on the year as Burrow tries to lead the Bengals back from an 0-3 start to the season.
This marks the second consecutive year that M&T Bank Stadium has hosted a Thursday night meeting between the Bengals and Ravens. Bengals fans are certainly hoping for a different outcome than last season, which saw Burrow suffer a season-ending thumb injury in that contest.