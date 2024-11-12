Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 11?
After a string of so-so affairs in terms of quality, Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football delivered its finest game of the season in Week 10. The AFC North grudge match between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals came down to the wire, with Baltimore hanging on for a 35-34 victory to maintain their edge over Cincinnati in the standings.
Division rivalries have played a big role in the success of the Thursday night package since it was invented. There is another great divisional contest on tap for Week 11 that has aged nicely since the schedule was released back in May.
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday night in Week 11?
- Washington Commanders (7-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
- Date: Nov. 14
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Amazon Prime
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Week 11 is set to kick off in the city of brotherly love as the 7-2 Eagles welcome the 7-3 Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field with first place in the NFC East on the line. Philadelphia jumped into the top spot on Sunday after a 34-6 blowout win in Dallas against a severely depleted Cowboys team that has massively underachieved thus far in the season.
Washington is looking to bounce back after losing a 28-27 heartbreaker against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin's defense made life very hard for Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels, who looked a lot like a rookie after getting his first look at some of Pittsburgh's unique blitz designs from the pocket.
The Commanders have given the Eagles fits for years, routinely staying in tight games and springing upsets even when Philadelphia had the clearly superior team. Now that the two sides are more evenly matched football fans could be on tap for a classic on Thursday night that would set the winner up as the best challenger to the Detroit Lions for homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.