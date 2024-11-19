Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 12?
It sure feels like Thursday Night Football has come a long way from the days when it felt like every single Thursday night game was a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Week 11 saw a battle for first place in the NFC North that resulted in another massive performance for Saquon Barkley as the Philadelphia Eagles topped the Washington Commanders 26-18 to create some separation in the division.
This marked the second straight excellent Thursday night game after Baltimore's thrilling 35-34 win over Cincinnati in Week 15. The AFC North is back in the spotlight again this week but the odds of another climactic contest don't appear great at the moment.
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday night in Week 12?
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-8)
- Date: Nov. 21
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Amazon Prime
- Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH
There is another first place team taking the field on Thursday as the Steelers look to earn their sixth consecutive win against the struggling Browns in Cleveland. Pittsburgh made a big statement in Week 11, picking up an 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 8-2 on the year and go up a game and a half on their fiercest rivals in the AFC North.
Cleveland put together another disappointing effort on Sunday as they fell to the New Orleans Saints 35-14 in an uncompetitive performance. The defeat pushed the Browns even closer to a pick near the top of next year's NFL Draft and continued to raise the heat on the seat under head coach Kevin Stefanski.
This is the first meeting of the season between the two rivals with the rematch slated for Week 14 in Pittsburgh. The game is also the second straight divisional matchup for the Steelers, who didn't play an AFC North opponent prior to Week 11.