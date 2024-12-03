Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 14?
The 2024 season has been a strong one for Thursday Night Football, which has seen a better schedule translate into higher-quality games. One of the highlights of any Thursday night schedule is the week after Thanksgiving, which allows the NFL to schedule two teams on Thursday who played on the holiday, giving them the traditional full week of rest between contests.
Amazon got a second Black Friday contest this year that came down to the wire so they have to be feeling very good about their ratings potential going forward. Which NFL teams are set to play on Thursday night in Week 14?
Which NFL teams will play on Thursday night in Week 14?
- Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Detroit Lions (11-1)
- Date: Dec. 5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Prime Video
- Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Ford Field will be the site of Week 14's Thursday night matchup as the Green Bay Packers try to make one last bid to catch up with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. These teams met once already with Detroit winning 24-14 at Lambeau Field back in early November.
The Lions had an eventful Thanksgiving, winning their first Turkey Day game in eight years 23-20 against the Chicago Bears in a game where Matt Eberflus got himself fired with terrible clock management at the end. The win was the 10th in a row for Detroit, which is in a dogfight with Philadelphia for homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.
Green Bay also played on Thanksgiving and defended the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field with a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The victory helped the Packers keep pace with both Detroit and Minnesota in the NFC North, which puts them in good position to make the postseason, but winning on Thursday would give them a shot to sneak into a division title with a strong finish and some help.