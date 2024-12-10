Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 15?
The NFL season is beginning to wind down and we're hitting the stretch run for Thursday Night Football. With no Thursday night game in Week 18, there are just three matchups left on Amazon Prime for the season, and all of them figure to have some sort of playoff implications.
Week 14 was the highlight of the season for Amazon as they got a thrilling NFC North showdown that saw the Detroit Lions clinch a playoff berth with a walk-off 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Which NFL teams will try to follow up that epic performance on Thursday in Week 15?
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday night in Week 15?
- Los Angeles Rams (7-6) at San Francisco 49ers (6-7)
- Date: Dec. 12
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Prime Video
- Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
The Thursday night stage heads to California for a massive NFC West showdown between the Rams and 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The division is a huge log jam right now with only two games separating first place Seattle from last place San Francisco, meaning every intra-division game could be a difference maker to decide who is going to the playoffs.
The 49ers finally got back in the win column in Week 14, hammering the Chicago Bears 38-13 to snap a three-game losing streak in style. That contest was the last easy game on the 49ers' schedule as their final four games come against teams firmly in playoff contention, beginning with this matchup against the Rams.
Week 14 was massive for Los Angeles, which pulled off a wild upset of the Buffalo Bills to improve to 7-6 on the year and stay one game back of the Seahawks in the division race. Three of the Rams' final four games come in the division, including a Week 18 home date with Seattle, so they do have a ton of control of their own destiny at the moment.
These teams met back in Week 3 with the Rams pulling off a late rally to stun the 49ers 27-24 at SoFi Stadium. A loss here would essentially eliminate San Francisco, which would drop to 1-4 in the division and lose the tiebreaker to the Rams by virtue of a head-to-head sweep.