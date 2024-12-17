Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 16?
There are just three weeks left in the NFL regular season and that means things are winding down for the latest edition of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. Week 15 saw a de facto elimination spot for the San Francisco 49ers, who fell to the Los Angeles Rams in an ugly 12-6 game that all but mathematically knocked them out of the postseason picture.
In an effort to avoid late season clunkers on Thursday, the NFL established the ability to flex games into Thursday night during their last TV deals and exercised that right for the first time in Week 16. Which game will be replacing the originally scheduled Battle of Ohio on Thursday night?
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday night in Week 16?
- Denver Broncos (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
- Date: Dec. 19
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Amazon Prime
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Al Michaels will certainly be happy with the NFL's scheduling change as he now gets to work closer to home as the Denver Broncos head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Thursday night. This will be the second Thursday night road game of the year for Denver, which previously won at New Orleans in Sean Payton's homecoming earlier this season, but the team approved the move to give them a rest advantage over Cincinnati, their next opponent who was previously in this spot before the contest was flexed out.
Both teams enter the week holding solid playoff positions in the AFC, with Denver a game up on the Chargers after beating the Indianapolis Colts to secure a critical tiebreaker. Los Angeles suffered a tough home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but is still in good shape to grab the No. 7 seed in the AFC as they are two games up on the Colts and Miami Dolphins at this time.
These two rivals met earlier in the season with the Chargers scoring a 23-16 win over the Broncos in Denver. Securing a tiebreaker over the Broncos is very important for Los Angeles, which wants more breathing room in the standings and the potential of avoiding a first-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend.