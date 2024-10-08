Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 6?
Anyone familiar with Thursday Night Football is well aware of the fact that the primary source of matchups for the short week games are divisional contests. All four of Amazon Prime's matchups this season have been of the divisional variety, including a thrilling overtime affair in Week 5 where Atlanta walked off with a victory over Tampa Bay in overtime.
The trend is set to continue in Week 6 as another pair of division foes is set to square off under the Thursday night lights. To add to the intrigue, a share of first place is also on the line in this critical early season matchup.
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday night in Week 6?
- San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (3-2)
- Date: Oct. 10
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Amazon Prime
Thursday Night Football heads west for the first time this season as the San Francisco 49ers head north to take on the Seattle Seahawks and the 12th man at Lumen Field. Seattle currently holds first place in the division with a 3-2 record but is coming off of two consecutive losses, including a 29-20 defeat at home against a New York Giants' team that entered the contest 1-3 and minus star rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who was sidelined with a concussion.
Things look more desperate for the 49ers, who fell to 2-3 after blowing a late lead to lose 24-23 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. San Francisco is now 0-2 in the NFC West after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 and is in danger of putting themselves well behind the competition in the division if they can't find a way to handle the Seahawks on the road.
This rivalry, which was one of the league's strongest a decade ago, has been a bit one-sided of late as San Francisco has won its past five meetings with the Seahawks. Seattle has an opportunity to get some revenge here and put some critical distance between themselves and the 49ers with a win on Thursday.