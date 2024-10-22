Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 8?
The first non-divisional matchup for Thursday Night Football in 2024 was not quite the spectacle Amazon Prime was hoping for when the schedule was announced. Sean Payton's return to New Orleans quickly morphed into a blowout as the Denver Broncos cruised past the New Orleans Saints 33-10 to improve to 4-3 on the season as Denver's defense confused rookie Spencer Rattler all night.
The hope for football fans is that Thursday's contest proves to be more eventful than Broncos-Saints. While the records of the teams involved in Week 8's Thursday night contest aren't close, fans can at least get to check out one of the league's best teams in an NFC showdown.
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday night in Week 8?
- Minnesota Vikings (5-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-4)
- Date: Oct. 24
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Amazon Prime
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Week 8 sees Los Angeles take center stage as the 2-4 Rams play host to the 5-1 Vikings. The headliner here is Minnesota, which will look to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday and continue cementing their place as one of the NFL's top teams this season.
A short week will bring a long flight out West for the Vikings, who at least have the benefit of taking on a Rams' team that has been ravaged by injuries this season. Sean McVay's squad is coming off a win on Sunday afternoon, topping the hapless Las Vegas Raiders 20-15 to improve to 2-4 on the year.
This game could be pivotal for the NFL's trade deadline as another loss for Los Angeles could inspire the Rams to sell some pieces in an effort to regroup for the future. Minnesota will be in the prime time spotlight for two consecutive weeks after their Week 9 contest against the Indianapolis Colts was flexed to Sunday Night Football earlier this week.