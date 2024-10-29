Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 9?
The 2024 Thursday Night Football hasn't always been the most entertaining in terms of actual football but we did get a major controversy out of Week 8's matchup. Refs missed a facemask on the Los Angeles Rams in the end zone, turning a potential 15-yard penalty for the Minnesota Vikings on a potential game-winning drive into an icing safety as Los Angeles escaped with a 30-20 win.
The wild finish did provide a thrilling contest for football fans, who have gotten very uneven play from Thursday games over the years. Week 9's Thursday night contest will be played on Halloween but there is a good chance fans get left with a trick instead of a treat with one of the teams involved spiraling out of control.
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday night in Week 9?
- Houston Texans (6-2) at New York Jets (2-6)
- Date: Oct. 31
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: Amazon Prime
- Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Thursday Night Football returns to East Rutherford for the third time this season as the struggling New York Jets play host to the first-place Houston Texans on Halloween night. The Texans bounced back from a late loss in Green Bay to pick up a key victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday but may have suffered a key injury as Stefon Diggs left the game with a non-contact knee injury.
Things have gone much worse for the Jets, who dropped their fifth consecutive game on Sunday with an embarrassing 25-22 loss to the 1-6 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. New York simply cannot get out of its own way and no amount of damage control the franchise has attempted (firing Robert Saleh, trading for Davante Adams and ending Hassan Reddick's holdout) seems capable of stopping the bleeding for a flawed team.
The one positive for Jets' fans is that their last victory came on Thursday night in Week 3, when Aaron Rodgers delivered a vintage performance in a win over the Patriots. This is the second primetime appearance of the season for the Texans, who beat the Chicago Bears in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football.