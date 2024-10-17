Who is singing the National Anthem for Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 4?
By Megan Melle
The New York Mets hope to dig themselves out of postseason hole following Game 3 of the NLCS, where they dropped an absolute dud in an 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s hard to blame the Citi Field crowd for exiting at the top of 9th on Wednesday, but short memories do fanbases well in the postseason.
There are plenty of Mets to blame, and despite some dumbfounding coaching decisions, we’re all about moving forward. The Mets still have a path to win and will need to gain back some of the momentum and excitement that has carried them into the NLCS. The Dodgers on the other hand have a 2-1 series lead and hope to pick up another road win behind Shohei Ohtani, quieting the fans in Queens in the process.
What can New York fans expect from Game 4 of the NLCS? For one, rally towels. As well as a great National Anthem performance and a ceremonial first pitch by some New York legends.
Who is singing the National Anthem for Game 4 of the NLCS?
Singer/songwriter Chloe Lowery will be performing the National Anthem at Citi Field. In addition to her recording career (signing her first record deal with RCA Records at 12 years old), Lowery has sung for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and starred on Broadway.
Who is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 4 of the NLCS?
The NLCS is in Queens for the first time in a decade, so you shouldn't be surprised that the Mets are calling on legends to show up at Citi Field this week — on Wednesday, it was World Series champions Darryl Strawberry and Doc Gooden. On Thursday, franchise NLCS legend Robin Ventura is set to throw the first pitch to former teammate and Mets Hall of Famer Edgardo Alfonzo. The 2000 NLCS Champions, who played for the Mets from 1999-2001 (Ventura) and 1995-2002 (Alfonzo), will connect ahead of the game for a ceremonial first pitch.
For Mets fans hoping to see these special moments, the club is encouraging you to be in your seats 30 minutes prior to game time — Citi Field will open at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
How to watch Mets vs. Dodgers: Game 4 of the NLCS
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 17
- Start time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- National broadcast: FS1
- Streaming: FUBO, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV