Who is singing the National Anthem for the NFC Championship game?
It's an NFC East showdown in Philly on Sunday afternoon, as rookie sensation Jayden Daniels leads the Washington Commanders into Lincoln Financial Field to take on Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.
Daniels has been one of the best stories of this NFL season, hitting the ground running after being taken No. 2 overall in last spring's draft and propelling the underdog Commanders to two straight road wins in his playoff debut. This Eagles team, however, will be his toughest test yet, as Vic Fangio's defense might be the deepest and nastiest in the entire NFL. With Barkley running roughshod on the other side, it's going to take a Herculean effort; but if this season has taught us anything, it's that we should never count Daniels out.
Beyond the game itself, though, there's one question everyone is wondering: Just who will be singing the national anthem? This postseason has already given us some memorable renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner, and we could be in for some more fireworks on Sunday afternoon.
Who is singing the national anthem before Commanders-Eagles NFC Championship game?
Sunday's national anthem performance will be delivered by Broadway star Mary Kate "MK" Morrissey, who currently stars as Elphaba in Wicked. And while she's already intimately familiar with the color green, that's not the only reason why the Eagles tapped her to do the honors before the biggest game of their season: According to the Philadelphia Enquirer, Morrissey also grew up in nearby Downington rooting for the Birds. When her favorite team called her up, it was an opportunity she couldn't pass on.
“I will be out of both shows on Sunday because I will be singing the national anthem at the championship game for the birds, baby,” Morrissey posted to her Instagram story on Friday, while wearing an Eagles beanie. “Go Birds.”
We know what you're thinking, and the answer is unfortunately no: Morrissey will not be hitting that note from "Defying Gravity" during her rendition of the anthem on Sunday, preferring instead to keep things a bit more traditional. If Philly comes out with a win after her performance, however, the entire city will be changed ... for good. (Sorry.)