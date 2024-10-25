Who is singing the National Anthem for Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1?
By Megan Melle
There is one especially dedicated Dodgers fan within the country music stratosphere, so it should come as no surprise that Brad Paisley has been tapped to sing the National Anthem for Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. In fact, it’s his fourth time doing so.
Friday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees is a star-studded event both on the field and off. Not only are these two of the most storied and successful franchises in baseball history, they’re also the most common matchup in World Series history — and the most common in postseason history.
This year’s matchup has the hardest hitters in the league, between Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton, potential AL and NL MVP award winners and all the glitz and glam you can imagine from the wealthiest franchises in the MLB. So what can Los Angeles fans expect from Game 1? For one, Peyton Manning’s best famous friend.
National Anthem performer for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 1
Beyond his wit, charm and banter with Manning on display during Nationwide commercials, Paisley is no stranger to general commercial success. He has 25 No. 1 hits, 21 of which he’s written, has three Grammys and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year.
Paisley is also no stranger to MLB happenings. In fact, he hosted the MLB Draft Lottery last offseason, and according to Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander, he may have even had a hand in making the Rays-Dodgers trade with Tyler Glasnow go through.
“Brad made it clear he was a Tyler fan. Made sure to use that as much as we could,” said Neander to MLB.com. “Got to pull out all the stops to get something like this done.”
Ceremonial first pitch and pregame details for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 1
Dodgers fans and World Series attendees can expect a moment of silence prior to Game 1 for 1981 World Series champion Fernando Valenzuela, who passed away earlier this week. A tribute to Valenzuela—“Fernandomania Forever”—is already up at Dodger Stadium. Players will wear a “34” patch on their uniforms for the entirety of the World Series as well.
World Series MVPs Steve Yeager (1981) and Orel Hershiser (1988) will throw out the Game 1 ceremonial first pitch.