Who is singing the National Anthem for Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 3?
By Megan Melle
You don’t have to pretend to like Hamilton to be certain that Tony-winning actor, Broadway sensation and murdering statesmen Leslie Odom Jr. will (hopefully) bring some hype to the Bronx on Monday night. The New York Yankees have tapped Odom Jr. to sing the National Anthem ahead of Game 3 of the World Series. And while Broadway won’t drag the Yankees out of an 0-2 World Series-sized hole, leave it to the former Aaron Burr to try.
Monday feels like a must-win for New York—I’m sure there’s a Hamilton quote in there somewhere. Not only did the Yankees let Game 1 slip through their fingers in excruciating fashion on Friday, they fell short once again on Saturday behind Aaron Judge’s October struggles (went 0-for-4, striking out three times, including in the top of the ninth), Carlos Rodon's rough start and more questionable decision-making by Aaron Boone.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers head to the Bronx with Walker Buehler set to pitch Game 3. The task won’t get easier for the Yankees, but there are teams who have blown 2-0 leads before—so a rally can certainly happen. But what else can fans expect heading to Yankee Stadium Monday night? Another famous New Yorker for starts.
National Anthem performer for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 3
Leslie Odom Jr. will sing the National Anthem in front of the Yankee Stadium crowd on Monday night. The Game 3 Anthem singer saw his rise to fame in 2015, when he was tapped by New Yorker Lin Manuel Miranda to take on the role of Aaron Burr, the anti-hero (if one were to presume Alexander Hamilton to be the hero) in the Broadway musical Hamilton, where he lends his talent as both the narrator and voice behind some of the musical’s most successful songs.
Since then, he’s won Grammys, released three full-length albums and he’s starred in such films as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and One Night in Miami (a fictional account of Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown discussing Civil Rights issues on one fateful night).
Who else is performing on Monday night for Game 3 of the World Series?
South Bronx native and longtime Yankees fan Fat Joe will also perform a custom version of his tracks “New York” and “All the Way Up.” The New Yorker will perform following the National Anthem and will be shown on FOX Sports’ coverage.
Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET.