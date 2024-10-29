Who is singing the National Anthem for Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 4?
It might be foolish to think that the New York Yankees can rally from a 3-0 World Series deficit against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that won't stop the team from mustering all the magic it can in the Bronx on Tuesday night. Long Island native Ashanti has been tapped to sing the National Anthem ahead of Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, and she looks dressed for the occasion.
The Yankees' season is on life support, having dropped the first three games of this series to L.A. Freddie Freeman's instantly iconic walk-off grand slam broke New York's heart in Game 1, and the offense has been AWOL since — particularly Aaron Judge, who went hitless again in Game 3 to drop his postseason OPS to just .580. Combine that with some sloppy fundamentals and some very questionable decision-making from manager Aaron Boone, and you've got the perfect ingredients for a potential sweep.
It's a historically uphill battle ahead, but the team doesn't seem to be throwing in the towel just yet. And some New York royalty will be on hand once again to cheer them on.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
National Anthem performer for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 4
Ashanti will sing the National Anthem in front of the Yankee Stadium crowd on Monday night. Born in Glen Cove, New York, the R&B star first rose to fame back in 2002, with features on Fat Joe's "What's Luv?" and Ja Rule's "Always on Time" in addition to a triple-platinum debut album of her own. Two more platinum records followed, including hits like "Foolish", "Rock wit U (Awww Baby)" and "Rain on Me". Ashanti also pursued acting, starring in movies like Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die and Resident Evil: Extinction.