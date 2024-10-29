Who's right? Dodgers fans irate over controversial call at plate that benefited Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers had plenty to cheer about early in Game 3 of the World Series against the New York Yankees but not every moment went their way. Fans were furious in the top of the fourth when replay review upheld a close out call at the plate.
Tommy Edman bunted in hopes of bringing Gavin Lux home but the umps ruled Yankees catcher Jose Trevino got his tag down in time. Dave Roberts quickly called for a replay review.
The play looked very close. Lux's hand seemed to be making its way to the plate but the camera angles weren't entirely definitive.
The Dodgers clearly thought Lux had made it in time. Fans online were irate when the call stood. Even Jose Canseco agreed.
Dodgers fans, media think umps got call wrong in favor of Yankees
Are Dodgers fans and media correct? Did the umps get it wrong? It's complex.
What is the interference rule at home plate?
There seems to be a fundamental misread of the catcher interference rule. Here's the relevant passage of the rule from MLB.com:
"The catcher is not permitted to block the runner's path to the plate unless he is in possession of the ball. The runner can be ruled safe if the umpire determines the catcher violated this rule."
Claims that Trevino was guilty of interference are incorrect because he did have the ball in his glove when he dropped his knee and blocked the plate. He is allowed to do that.
The argument that Lux made the tag anyways is more compelling. I think Lux got his hand on the plate before Trevino's tag got to him, just based on where his hand was relative to Trevino's glove when we lose sight of the plate. Still, I understand how the replay center opted not to overturn. There didn't seem to be an angle that showed Lux's hand on the plate without a shadow of a doubt.
Different eyes may come to different conclusions on that one. But maybe Dave Roberts could have avoided all of this if he didn't have Tommy Edman bunt in that situation.