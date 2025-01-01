Who sang the national anthem at the Peach Bowl for Texas-Arizona State?
The second College Football Playoff Quarterfinal matchup will go down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year's Day with the 2025 Peach Bowl as the No. 3 Arizona State Sun Devils take the field for the first time in this year's Playoff against the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, fresh off their win over Clemson. It should be a fantastic matchup between the Big 12 champions against the recent Big 12 defectors and SEC runners-up.
When it comes to these massive games in the College Football Playoff and now that the Peach Bowl is a fixture with all of the other New Year's Six bowls annually (instead of rotationally), the festivities are going to be about. That means we'll have parades, parties and, more importantly, we'll have all of the national anthem singing and big-time in-stadium productions that we expect for these games.
But who is going to perform the national anthem in Atlanta for the 2025 Peach Bowl? We've got you covered in addition to shedding some more light on who the relatively unknown singer is and why you should remember their name.
Who is singing the national anthem Texas-Arizona State at the Peach Bowl?
The Peach Bowl announced that country music artist Casey Kearney is performing the national anthem for Texas vs. Arizona State at the 2025 Peach Bowl. While she may not be the biggest name in country music, she has been on this type of big sports stage before and is quite popular in the southeastern United States, specifically in the state of Georgia. She performed the national anthem and sang "God Bless America" at Truist Park for the Atlanta Braves back in 2021.
Let's find out a little bit more about Casey Kearney, though, and what she has accomplished in her burgeoning career.
Who is Casey Kearney and what is her biggest song?
Casey Kearney was "born and raised in the Florida panhandle" according to her official website and is married with three kids while still living in the area. She released her debut EP Faster in 2016 and has two full-length albums that she's recorded, first releasing Somebody's Favorite Song in 2019 and then releasing More to the Story the following year in 2020.
According to Spotify, Kearney averages more than 12,000 monthly listeners on the platform but her 2024 single release "Born to Rodeo" is by far her most-streamed song and is causing a boost in her popularity with over 330,000 streams of the track on Spotify. She also recently released her next single "Rhinestone Ranchy" later in 2024 as well.
With the platform like the Peach Bowl to perform at combined with just releasing the biggest song of her career to date, it does appear that the arrow is pointed straight up for Kearney's career.