Who sang the national anthem at the Ravens-Texans Christmas Day game?
After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers get dog-walked in their own house to start the NFL's monumental Christmas Day slate on Netflix, the football world's attention then turned to Texas, specifically Houston as the hometown Texans were set to play host the Baltimore Ravens in a clash of two surefire playoff teams out of the AFC.
Baltimore has been surging all season with quarterback Lamar Jackson putting in the work to potentially take home his third NFL MVP award but, perhaps more importantly to the Ravens, a home game in the Wild Card Round by capturing the AFC North from the rival Steelers.
But the Texans will have quite a say in that. The runaway club at the helm of the AFC South standings, it's not been necessarily the dominant run that some expected for Houston this season but it has still been quite good for sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud and company. The big question, however, will be what this offense can do down the stretch as they're now without Tank Dell, who joins Stefon Diggs on IR with a season-ending ailment.
It's going to be a fascinating game but, with the effort the NFL and Netflix are putting behind it, that makes things even more fun from the start. That is to say, we'll see a spectacle starting with the national anthem. But who is singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" for the Ravens-Texans game? Here's what we know.
Who sang the national anthem for Ravens-Texans?
The ultra-popular a capella group Pentatonix is performing the national anthem for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans matchup on Christmas Day. Pentatonix is a three-time Grammy-award winning group, most recently taking home the hardware in 2017 for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for their release of "Jolene" with the legendary Dolly Parton.
Currently, Pentatonix consists of five members, four men and one woman. The members are Mitch Grassi, Kristin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee. Avi Kaplan was previously part of the group but has since departed.
Beyonce set to perform the Netflix halftime show at Ravens-Texans
Not only do we have a group the caliber and notoriety of Pentatonix performing the national anthem for Ravens-Texans but we also get a big-time show for halftime as the ineffable Beyonce is set to take the stage in Houston. Fittingly given the setting, Beyonce is set to perform songs off of her Cowboy Carter country album that was released earlier in 2024.