Who sang the national anthem at Notre Dame-Ohio State CFP National Championship Game?
By Quinn Everts
Before the CFP National Championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State kicks off on Monday night, the national anthem will be sung by R&B singer Coco Jones, who was recently nominated for multiple Grammy awards.
Jones has had multiple hit singles since signing to Def Jam Records in 2022, most notably the song "ICU," which won her "Best R&B Performance" at the Grammy's in 2024. Her most recent hit is a song called "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," which earned her nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the upcoming Grammy's. She also released a Christmas album in November 2024.
She will go up against SZA, Tems, Kehlani and more for Best R&B Song.
Who is Coco Jones, the national anthem singer at the CFP National Championship?
She was born in Columbia, South Carolina and raised in Lebanon, Tennessee. Most known for her solo singing career, Jones also played Hilary Banks on the TV show Bel-Air on Peacock, which is a revival of the 90s classic show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Jones got her start in the entertainment industry on Disney Channel shows and movies. She put out music as a teen and young adult, but never saw much commercial success until the past few years. Now, she has hit songs and a chance to sing the national anthem before the biggest college football game of the season. Props to Jones for sticking with it even after being dropped from a record label in 2014.
Jones does have a connection to football, and it's for the real NFL sickos out there. She is the daughter of former NFL player Mike Jones, a defensive lineman who played for the Cardinals, Patriots, Rams and Titans in the 1990s. He had 27.5 sacks during his time in the NFL — not a bad career!