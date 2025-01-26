Who sang the national anthem for the Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game?
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are just two wins away from pulling off a Super Bowl three-peat. But if they want to make NFL history, they're going to have to go through a familiar foe: Josh Allen and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills, who handed K.C. its only loss with Mahomes as starter this season back in Week 11.
This hasn't been the most statistically dominant season for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, battling injuries to several different receivers as well as multiple pieces of the offensive line. But behind smarts, close-game moxie and one of the league's fiercest defenses, Kansas City has just kept on winning anyway, locking up the AFC's top seed. They've had Buffalo's (and Allen's) number in the playoffs over the last few years, but the Bills are playing arguably as well as they have in Allen's tenure with the team, and this promises to be a blockbuster game.
Beyond the game itself, though, there's one question everyone is wondering: Just who will be singing the national anthem? This postseason has already given us some memorable renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner, and we could be in for some more fireworks on Sunday night.
Who is singing the national anthem before Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game?
It'll be a fan favorite doing the honors at Arrowhead Stadium, retired United States Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson is set to sing the Star-Spangled Banner before kickoff. This is hardly Wilson's first rodeo: According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the St. Louis County, Missouri native has sung the anthem or God Bless America at nearly 1,000 events, which includes NFL playoff games, the World Series, the Stanley Cup Finals, and NCAA championships. And he seems very excited to be back cheering on the Chiefs.
In addition to the anthem performance, Chiefs cairman/CEO Clark Hunt will be the drum honoree and there will be a B-2 Spirit flyover courtesy of Whiteman Air Force Base located near Knob Noster, Missouri.