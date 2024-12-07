Who says you can’t go home: UCF's shocking reunion with Scott Frost comes with risk
The UCF Knights are following a clear philosophy for replacing Gus Malzahn: If it worked before, it can work again, specifically with Scott Frost.
The former Nebraska head coach is heading back home to take over the program he left behind for Lincoln, according to Knights 247.
Nebraska fired Frost after the 2022 season. He's been out of coaching since, serving most recently as a senior football analyst for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024.
UCF needed to find a new head coach because Gus Malzahn stepped down after a 4-8 season. He has since taken over the offensive coordiantor role coordinator Florida State.
Frost flamed out at Nebraska, but his time with the Knights brought the biggest success in program history. After going 6-7 in his first season, the head coach became the hottest commodity on the market by leading UCF to a 13-0 record and a claimed national title.
Scott Frost's return to UCF will make or break him
The risk here is that Frost's success was really only over one season. Josh Heupel took over for him and won 22 games over the next two seasons. Meanwhile, Frost won just 16 games across his five seasons with Nebraska.
Was Frost's initial success just a flash in the pan? UCF hired him in the first place based off his success as Oregon's offensive coordinator. However, an OC under Chip Kelly doesn't exactly have autonomy. Plus, he has never had a winning record outside of that 2017 dream season in seven years as a head coach.
Or was UCF just the right spot for him? Some coaches are suited to a particular situation. Coaches of all varieties have struggled at Nebraska over the years. It could be a Cornhusker problem. Matt Rhule is working through that same question right now.
The Knights are willing to find out if Frost deserves a second chance.