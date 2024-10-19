Who should be No. 1 in college football rankings if Georgia beats Texas?
By Quinn Everts
When the Oregon Ducks struggled to pull away from Idaho in Week 1, the public was already calling Dan Lanning's team overrated. And while it's true the Ducks should have respected the Big Sky, ever since that shaky win the Ducks have been as dominant as they were expected to be when they started the season ranked third in the country. That's why, if Georgia upends Texas in Austin on Saturday afternoon, the Ducks should head into next week as the top-ranked team in the country.
A close win against Boise State in Week 2 didn't seem like a quality win at the time, but with the emergence of Heisman frontrunner Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos look like a deserving top 25 team, and that win looks more impressive by the week. Plus, in Oregon's other games, the team has taken care of business, beating its last four unranked opponents by at least 21 points a piece.
As it stands, Oregon's resume looks like this; a shaky win in Week 1, then two quality wins (including a win against then-second-ranked Ohio State) and four dominant victories. Perhaps most important for this argument is the "0" in the loss column. That's a zero, not an "O," by the way.
Dillon Gabriel has rocketed up the Heisman rankings during Oregon's 7-0 start, completing 77 percent of his passes on the season. The Ducks deserve a crack at number one if Texas falls this weekend.
Georgia's one loss may hold them back from top spot in AP Top 25
It wasn't a bad loss — there's no shame in losing at Alabama, especially if that loss occurred due to one thanks to one of the craziest college football plays a lot of us have ever seen — but it's a loss nonetheless. A win at Texas would bump Georgia up in the rankings, but it shouldn't be to the top spot.
Georgia appears to be playing to the level of its competition this season; after a stellar Week 1 win against Clemson, the Bulldogs have looked shaky against Kentucky and Mississippi State. That all might be forgotten if Georgia beats Texas, and Kirby Smart's team will undoubtedly get some first-place votes if they do escape Austin with a win, but that loss might hold them back from the number one position until someone can knock off Oregon — if anyone can knock off Oregon.
Georgia will be the biggest test yet for Texas
We said this last weekend when Texas faced off with Oklahoma, but we mean it this time. Oklahoma's offense isn't quite what people expected it to be, and the Longhorns owned that game from the opening kickoff. When Georgia comes to town, it will likely be a different story. The Bulldogs average over 315 yards per game through the air, a test that Texas hasn't dealt with through six weeks.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is coming off a career-high 459 yards against Mississippi State last weekend and is looking to make a statement against Texas in the biggest game of the year for both teams.