Who and where do the Buffalo Bills play next? Playoff bracket after divisional round
The Buffalo Bills survived a late comeback attempt from the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round to advance to the AFC Championship Game. There they will meet a familiar foe.
The Bills last went to the AFC title game in 2021. It was their first appearance since 1993. The Chiefs took them down 38-24. The next year, the Chiefs ended their season in dramatic fashion in the divisional round. Last year, Kansas City again smashed Buffalo's dreams in the divisional round. That's three of the last four seasons ended by Patrick Mahomes and company.
Will the fourth time be the charm?
AFC Championship Game will feature Bills vs. Chiefs rematch
After dispatching the Broncos and Ravens, the next hurdle for the Bills is their playoff nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. The winner of the AFC Championship Game will move on to face either the Eagles or Commanders.
The history between the Bills and Chiefs makes this matchup the most juicy of the postseason.
When it comes to regular-season matchups, Buffalo has had the edge in recent years. They're 4-0 in their last four non-playoff meetings, including a 30-21 win in November.
However, Kansas City has won when it counts most. In 2021 they prevailed 38-24, and it wasn't actually that close. It really was that close in 2022 when KC miracled their way to a game-tying field goal despite Buffalo scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds remaining. The 2024 meeting was only slightly less painful for the Bills. Isiah Pacheco scored a game-winning touchdown with 40 seconds left.
There are demons to be exorcised for the Bills and they'll have to do it away from home. The AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26 will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.
Will the Bills finally make it back to the Super Bowl? Or will the Chiefs once again ruin their season? That's up to Josh Allen and his teammates.