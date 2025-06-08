Who won the French Open men's singles final? Live updates, score from Roland-Garros

The French Open men's singles final doesn't have an easy act to follow; yesterday's women's final between Coo Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka was magnificent. But there's plenty of hype around Sunday's final too, as we will finally be treated to the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner major final that we've been asking for since these two young superstars burst on the scene, smoothly taking over the throne from the past generation of tennis giants.

FanSided will provide live score updates throughout the match, so refresh this page for up-to-the-minute results.

French Open men's singles final live score updates

Player Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Jannik Sinner 6 3 Carlos Alcaraz 4 0

Update, 10:47 EST: Sinner is dominating right now. He is massacring ground strokes and has Alcaraz on his back foot.

UPDATE, 10:30 AM: Jannik Sinner wins the first set, 6-4. The whole set was a bit of a grinder, as both players were feeling each other out. Some nerves on both sides.

UPDATE, 9:49 EST: Sinner doesn't look nearly as sharp as he did against Djokovic, but has battled to a 2-2 deadlock in the first set.

UPDATE, 9:39 EST: The first game of the game has reached a fifth deuce. We're in for a good one.

UPDATE, 9:19 EST: The players are taking the court, as we are about to get underway.

How many majors has Carlos Alcaraz won?

Spain's new tennis star has four major titles; he won the US Open in 2022, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and the French Open in 2024.

The Australian Open is the final major that Alcaraz needs to complete a career grand slam, but right now, that's the last thing on his mind.

How old is Carlos Alcaraz?

It feels like Alcaraz has been on the scene for years — because he has. But he's still only 22 years old. He made his ATP debut in 2020 at 16 years old, and hasn't looked back since.

How many majors has Jannik Sinner won?

On the other side, Jannik Sinner — the world No. 1 — has two major wins. He is looking for his first-ever French Open title on Sunday. His two major wins (US Open in 2024 and Australian Open in 2024 and 2025) have all come on hard courts, so he'll have to overcome Alcaraz' brilliance on clay today to have a chance.

Have Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ever played at Roland-Garros?

Last year, these two met in the French Open, in a match with (slightly) lower stakes, the semifinal round. Alcaraz came out slow, but won a sensational five-set match, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, and went on to win the tourney.

What is the payout for the French Open men's singles winner?

The winner will receive $2.9 million in prize money, with the runner-up getting $1.49 million. Not too shabby either way, but a nearly $3 million payday is an awfully nice Sunday check.