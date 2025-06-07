Fansided

Who won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 at Michigan? Finishing order and results

Stewart Friesen stole one in triple overtime.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday for the running of the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, which saw Stewart Friesen lead the final two laps to steal the triple overtime win at the two-mile track.

How the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 unfolded at Michigan International Speedway

Luke Fenhaus led the field to green for the 250-mile race in an opening stage that would go caution-free. Despite the straightforward start, multiple lead changes were the theme for the first 30 laps, capped by Corey Heim getting around Carson Hocevar in Turn 3 on the final lap of the stage to get the win. Heim would follow that up with a stage 2 win, sweeping the stages for the eighth time in his Truck Series career, which is second only to Kyle Busch (12).

The final stage was slowed several times, beginning with a spin from Jack Wood on Lap 71 to bring out the first caution for incident. The ensuing restart brought an end to Nashville winner Rajah Caruth's frustrating day when he spun from 22nd on Lap 77 and made contact with the wall after getting together with Matt Mills. That followed his unscheduled stop on Lap 2 for a right rear tire issue that put him behind at the start.

A red flag for nearly 20 minutes halted the action on Lap 88 after a crash between Nathan Byrd and Morgen Baird. Moments later, a stack up on the Lap 121 restart sent the race to its first overtime when race-leader Gio Ruggiero waited until the end of the restart zone to go, leading to Corey Heim, Ross Chastain, Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith being among the long list of drivers involved. Heim swept the stages and led 29 laps, but left with nothing to show for it. After two more unsuccessful restarts, the stage was set for a wild triple overtime finish in the Irish Hills.

Stewart Friesen shocks the field at Michigan

Friesen had a side-by-side battle with Grant Enfinger through the first two turns of the third overtime restart until he was able to clear going into Turn 3 coming to the white flag and hang on to win by 0.129 seconds over Enfinger for his fourth career Truck Series win. His Michigan triumph snapped a 72-race winless streak dating back to his win at Texas Motor Speedway in 2022. He also locks himself into the playoff field after entering Saturday on the outside looking in. Hocevar led a race-high 56 laps, but had to settle for 11th after a restart violation following the second overtime green flag.

Full finishing order and points results

DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Stewart Friesen

40

2nd

Grant Enfinger

35

3rd

Luke Fenhaus

39

4th

Ben Rhodes

33

5th

Corey LaJoie

32

6th

Matt Crafton

31

7th

Jake Garcia

30

8th

Chandler Smith

31

9th

Andres Perez

29

10th

Layne Riggs

29

11th

Carson Hocevar

0

12th

Gio Ruggiero

29

13th

Dawson Sutton

24

14th

Frankie Muniz

23

15th

Ty Majeski

37

16th

Spencer Boyd

21

17th

Tanner Gray

23

18th

Corey Heim

39

19th

Connor Mosack

32

20th

Jack Wood

17

21st

Kaden Honeycutt

30

22nd

Toni Breidinger

15

23rd

Matt Mills

14

24th

Tyler Ankrum

18

25th

Josh Reaume

12

26th

Ross Chastain

0

27th

Daniel Hemric

10

28th

Lawless Alan

9

29th

Morgen Baird

8

30th

Nathan Byrd

7

31st

Rajah Caruth

6

32nd

Norm Benning

5

With another sweep of the stages, Heim extended his points lead (+133) over Smith, who leapfrogs Hemric for second in the standings. Heim, Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Hemric, Caruth and Friesen are the six full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Majeski is four points to the good over Jake Garcia for the final playoff spot with five races remaining.

The Truck Series will head into an off-week after its six-week stretch of races before heading to Pocono Raceway for the running of the MillerTech Battery 200 on Friday, June 20 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Heim is the defending race winner.

