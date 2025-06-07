Who won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 at Michigan? Finishing order and results

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday for the running of the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, which saw Stewart Friesen lead the final two laps to steal the triple overtime win at the two-mile track.

How the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 unfolded at Michigan International Speedway

Luke Fenhaus led the field to green for the 250-mile race in an opening stage that would go caution-free. Despite the straightforward start, multiple lead changes were the theme for the first 30 laps, capped by Corey Heim getting around Carson Hocevar in Turn 3 on the final lap of the stage to get the win. Heim would follow that up with a stage 2 win, sweeping the stages for the eighth time in his Truck Series career, which is second only to Kyle Busch (12).

The final stage was slowed several times, beginning with a spin from Jack Wood on Lap 71 to bring out the first caution for incident. The ensuing restart brought an end to Nashville winner Rajah Caruth's frustrating day when he spun from 22nd on Lap 77 and made contact with the wall after getting together with Matt Mills. That followed his unscheduled stop on Lap 2 for a right rear tire issue that put him behind at the start.

A red flag for nearly 20 minutes halted the action on Lap 88 after a crash between Nathan Byrd and Morgen Baird. Moments later, a stack up on the Lap 121 restart sent the race to its first overtime when race-leader Gio Ruggiero waited until the end of the restart zone to go, leading to Corey Heim, Ross Chastain, Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith being among the long list of drivers involved. Heim swept the stages and led 29 laps, but left with nothing to show for it. After two more unsuccessful restarts, the stage was set for a wild triple overtime finish in the Irish Hills.

Stewart Friesen shocks the field at Michigan

Friesen had a side-by-side battle with Grant Enfinger through the first two turns of the third overtime restart until he was able to clear going into Turn 3 coming to the white flag and hang on to win by 0.129 seconds over Enfinger for his fourth career Truck Series win. His Michigan triumph snapped a 72-race winless streak dating back to his win at Texas Motor Speedway in 2022. He also locks himself into the playoff field after entering Saturday on the outside looking in. Hocevar led a race-high 56 laps, but had to settle for 11th after a restart violation following the second overtime green flag.

Full finishing order and points results

DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 finishing position Driver Points Winner Stewart Friesen 40 2nd Grant Enfinger 35 3rd Luke Fenhaus 39 4th Ben Rhodes 33 5th Corey LaJoie 32 6th Matt Crafton 31 7th Jake Garcia 30 8th Chandler Smith 31 9th Andres Perez 29 10th Layne Riggs 29 11th Carson Hocevar 0 12th Gio Ruggiero 29 13th Dawson Sutton 24 14th Frankie Muniz 23 15th Ty Majeski 37 16th Spencer Boyd 21 17th Tanner Gray 23 18th Corey Heim 39 19th Connor Mosack 32 20th Jack Wood 17 21st Kaden Honeycutt 30 22nd Toni Breidinger 15 23rd Matt Mills 14 24th Tyler Ankrum 18 25th Josh Reaume 12 26th Ross Chastain 0 27th Daniel Hemric 10 28th Lawless Alan 9 29th Morgen Baird 8 30th Nathan Byrd 7 31st Rajah Caruth 6 32nd Norm Benning 5

With another sweep of the stages, Heim extended his points lead (+133) over Smith, who leapfrogs Hemric for second in the standings. Heim, Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Hemric, Caruth and Friesen are the six full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Majeski is four points to the good over Jake Garcia for the final playoff spot with five races remaining.

The Truck Series will head into an off-week after its six-week stretch of races before heading to Pocono Raceway for the running of the MillerTech Battery 200 on Friday, June 20 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Heim is the defending race winner.