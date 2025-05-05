Following Austin Cindric's thrilling win at Talladega, the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Wurth 400, which saw Cindric's Team Penske teammate Joey Logano bounce back from his post-race disqualification at Talladega with his first win of the season in an overtime finish.
Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar led the field to green after landing his first career Cup Series pole on Saturday. The first stage featured two cautions, notably for Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's losing power on Lap 75, which would cause the opening stage to end under caution with Cindric as the winner. The DNF snapped a streak of 21 consecutive lead-lap finishes for Hamlin.
Stage 2 was the start of issues for drivers at the front of the field. Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry, who led 41 laps on the day, spun from the top spot in Turn 4 by himself on Lap 125 while Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Chris Buescher blew a right rear tire running third on Lap 162. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson would win the stage under caution for debris from Buescher's tire.
The final stage was full of interruptions, beginning on a Lap 172 restart when 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace bounced off the Turn 2 wall while running seventh, collecting AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson and Chad Finchum. Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch became the next frontrunner to experience issues with a solo spin from third in Turn 4 on Lap 229. Two more multi-car incidents on Laps 237 and 247 eliminated more contenders. Hocevar made contact with Ryan Preece off Turn 2 on Lap 237 while Brad Keselowski's difficult start to the season continued with a spin off Turn 2 on Lap 247, which also involved Ty Dillon, Cole Custer, Busch and Cindric.
Hard contact with the outside and inside backstretch walls from third-place Michael McDowell with three laps to go sent the race to an overtime finish. McDowell had gained some track position with a two-tire stop on Lap 221 and led 19 laps until Logano made an aggressive move below the backstretch apron to take the lead the lap prior to his crash.
Logano was not among the leaders for most of the day, but escaped the carnage that ensued and got to the lead with four laps to go before McDowell's spin. Lined up on the inside of teammate Ryan Blaney for the overtime restart, Logano got clear exiting Turn 2 and won by 0.346 seconds over Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain to cap an action-packed race that was halted by 12 cautions and went four laps beyond its scheduled distance.
After qualifying a disappointing 27th and only leading seven laps in the race, Logano survived to pick up his 37th career win, his first win of 2025 and second win at the track. The win comes one week after the three-time champion was disqualified in post-race inspection at Talladega for a missing nut on a spoiler bracket. The victory at Texas is Logano's first top five of the season and only his second top 10 (Martinsville) through 11 races.
Full Wurth 400 finishing order and points results
Wurth 400 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Joey Logano
42
2nd
Ross Chastain
35
3rd
Ryan Blaney
37
4th
Kyle Larson
50
5th
Erik Jones
33
6th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
31
7th
Austin Dillon
30
8th
John Hunter Nemechek
29
9th
Christopher Bell
28
10th
Daniel Suarez
27
11th
Todd Gilliland
26
12th
Ty Dillon
25
13th
William Byron
32
14th
Riley Herbst
23
15th
Justin Haley
22
16th
Chase Elliott
21
17th
Zane Smith
20
18th
Chris Buescher
25
19th
Cole Custer
18
20th
Kyle Busch
18
21st
Tyler Reddick
34
22nd
Shane van Gisbergen
15
23rd
Ty Gibbs
17
24th
Carson Hocevar
24
25th
Austin Cindric
22
26th
Michael McDowell
13
27th
Chase Briscoe
10
28th
Brad Keselowski
9
29th
Ryan Preece
15
30th
Cody Ware
7
31st
Jesse Love
0
32nd
Josh Berry
13
33rd
Bubba Wallace
10
34th
Noah Gragson
3
35th
Alex Bowman
10
36th
AJ Allmendinger
1
37th
Chad Finchum
1
38th
Denny Hamlin
1
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11 for the running of the AdventHealth 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Larson is the defending race winner in what turned out to be the closest finish in Cup Series history (0.001 seconds) over Buescher.