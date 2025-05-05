Following Austin Cindric's thrilling win at Talladega, the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Wurth 400, which saw Cindric's Team Penske teammate Joey Logano bounce back from his post-race disqualification at Talladega with his first win of the season in an overtime finish.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar led the field to green after landing his first career Cup Series pole on Saturday. The first stage featured two cautions, notably for Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's losing power on Lap 75, which would cause the opening stage to end under caution with Cindric as the winner. The DNF snapped a streak of 21 consecutive lead-lap finishes for Hamlin.

Stage 2 was the start of issues for drivers at the front of the field. Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry, who led 41 laps on the day, spun from the top spot in Turn 4 by himself on Lap 125 while Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Chris Buescher blew a right rear tire running third on Lap 162. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson would win the stage under caution for debris from Buescher's tire.

The final stage was full of interruptions, beginning on a Lap 172 restart when 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace bounced off the Turn 2 wall while running seventh, collecting AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson and Chad Finchum. Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch became the next frontrunner to experience issues with a solo spin from third in Turn 4 on Lap 229. Two more multi-car incidents on Laps 237 and 247 eliminated more contenders. Hocevar made contact with Ryan Preece off Turn 2 on Lap 237 while Brad Keselowski's difficult start to the season continued with a spin off Turn 2 on Lap 247, which also involved Ty Dillon, Cole Custer, Busch and Cindric.

Hard contact with the outside and inside backstretch walls from third-place Michael McDowell with three laps to go sent the race to an overtime finish. McDowell had gained some track position with a two-tire stop on Lap 221 and led 19 laps until Logano made an aggressive move below the backstretch apron to take the lead the lap prior to his crash.

NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano bounces back from Talladega disqualification with overtime win

Logano was not among the leaders for most of the day, but escaped the carnage that ensued and got to the lead with four laps to go before McDowell's spin. Lined up on the inside of teammate Ryan Blaney for the overtime restart, Logano got clear exiting Turn 2 and won by 0.346 seconds over Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain to cap an action-packed race that was halted by 12 cautions and went four laps beyond its scheduled distance.

After qualifying a disappointing 27th and only leading seven laps in the race, Logano survived to pick up his 37th career win, his first win of 2025 and second win at the track. The win comes one week after the three-time champion was disqualified in post-race inspection at Talladega for a missing nut on a spoiler bracket. The victory at Texas is Logano's first top five of the season and only his second top 10 (Martinsville) through 11 races.

Full Wurth 400 finishing order and points results

Wurth 400 finishing position Driver Points Winner Joey Logano 42 2nd Ross Chastain 35 3rd Ryan Blaney 37 4th Kyle Larson 50 5th Erik Jones 33 6th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 31 7th Austin Dillon 30 8th John Hunter Nemechek 29 9th Christopher Bell 28 10th Daniel Suarez 27 11th Todd Gilliland 26 12th Ty Dillon 25 13th William Byron 32 14th Riley Herbst 23 15th Justin Haley 22 16th Chase Elliott 21 17th Zane Smith 20 18th Chris Buescher 25 19th Cole Custer 18 20th Kyle Busch 18 21st Tyler Reddick 34 22nd Shane van Gisbergen 15 23rd Ty Gibbs 17 24th Carson Hocevar 24 25th Austin Cindric 22 26th Michael McDowell 13 27th Chase Briscoe 10 28th Brad Keselowski 9 29th Ryan Preece 15 30th Cody Ware 7 31st Jesse Love 0 32nd Josh Berry 13 33rd Bubba Wallace 10 34th Noah Gragson 3 35th Alex Bowman 10 36th AJ Allmendinger 1 37th Chad Finchum 1 38th Denny Hamlin 1

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11 for the running of the AdventHealth 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Larson is the defending race winner in what turned out to be the closest finish in Cup Series history (0.001 seconds) over Buescher.