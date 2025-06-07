Who won the French Open women's singles final? Live score, updates from Roland-Garros

It's the final weekend at Roland-Garros, and both the men's and women's singles sides will feature the No. 1 overall seed vs the No. 2 overall seed. We're in for some splendid tennis. First up is the women's singles final on Saturday morning, featuring Coco Guaff and Aryna Sabalenka squaring off for glory in Paris.

We will keep you updated to the minute on the much-anticipated championship match between two powerhouses at Roland-Garros.

French Open women's singles live score, updates from Roland-Garros

Player Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Coco Gauff 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2

Latest update: Sabalenka gets an early break on Gauff, and leads 2-1 in the first set.

Who was the last American woman to win the French Open?

If Guaff wins on Saturday, she'll be the first American since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the women's singles title at Roland-Garros. Before Williams in 2015, an American woman hadn't won the event since... Serena Williams in 2013. Before that, it was Serena Williams... in 2002! It's easy to forget how dominant Williams was for so long, but winning the same major 13 years apart is silly.

Has Coco Gauff ever won a major tournament?

At 21 years old, Gauff is already a stunningly decorated tennis player, on the singles and doubles side. She has won one major singles tournament, the 2024 US Open. She also made the French Open final in 2022, but fell to Iga Świątek of Poland. Gauff was just 18 years old during that run. Now far more experienced, she hopes to spring an upset against Sabalenka, who is a heavy favorite.

Gauff actually won the French Open doubles title last year with Kateřina Siniaková, so Gauff's current run isn't her first taste of success at Roland-Garros.

Has Aryna Sabalenka ever won the French Open?

Sabalenka is halfway to a career grand slam, but the French Open is not included in that list yet. Sabalenka has won the US Open (2024) and back-to-back Australian Open (2023, 2024) but this is her first time in the final at Roland-Garros. She's been the No. 1.

Like Gauff, Sabalenka has found massive success on the doubles side too, winning both the US Open and Australian Open as a doubles team; but Sabalenka has been focusing on — and dominating — singles play in recent years.

How has Coco Gauff played in the 2025 French Open

Gauff has not been quite as sharp as she'd like so far in this tournament. She's only lost one set — against fellow American Madison Keys in the quarterfinal — but she's also only swept one set in the whole tournament so far and hasn't served as well as she's capable of. Still, Coco Gauff at her "B" game is better than most other players at their "A-plus" game, and that's why she's still playing in the final weekend.

If Gauff wants to stay alive versus Sabalenka, though, she has to play her best tennis of the tournament — by a long shot. Sabalenka will bring an onslaught of power and won't let up through the entire match.