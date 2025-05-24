Fansided

Who won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte?

Corey Heim was in a league of his own at Charlotte and made history in the process.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | David Jensen/GettyImages

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night for the running of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, which saw Corey Heim completely dominate to pick up his series-leading fourth win of the season. Heim avenged last week's disappointment at North Wilkesboro when he was spun from the lead on the final lap by Chandler Smith.

Tricon Garage rookie Gio Ruggiero led the field to green, but the battle for the lead quickly turned into a back-and-forth affair between Heim and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain. After the two traded the lead multiple times, Heim pulled away to win the opening stage. Stage 2 was never in doubt for Heim as he would go on to sweep the first two stages of the race. Heim reached 696 laps led this season during the stage, which is the most through 11 races in Truck Series history.

The only caution for incident struck on Lap 70 when Ruggiero got loose exiting Turn 4 and came down into Smith. As Smith was about to correct his truck, he made contact with Ty Majeski, sending both drivers spinning. BJ McLeod and Connor Mosack were also involved in the incident. The remainder of the final stage was relatively uneventful, aside from Ben Rhodes making an unscheduled stop due to a flat right front tire on Lap 87.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Corey Heim dominates at Charlotte

Other than a green-flag pit cycle late in the final stage, victory was never in doubt for Heim on Friday night. Leader of a race-high 98 of the 134 laps, Heim put on a show and won by a comfortable 6.2 seconds over Chastain, setting the mark for the largest margin of victory in series history at Charlotte. It is his 15th career victory, which ties him with three-time champion Matt Crafton for 10th on the all-time wins list. He becomes the youngest driver to record 15 wins in Truck Series history.

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Corey Heim

61

2nd

Ross Chastain

0

3rd

Kaden Honeycutt

50

4th

Layne Riggs

48

5th

Kyle Busch

0

6th

Grant Enfinger

32

7th

Matt Mills

31

8th

Daniel Hemric

38

9th

Rajah Caruth

28

10th

Brandon Jones

0

11th

Jake Garcia

26

12th

Tyler Ankrum

25

13th

Stewart Friesen

24

14th

Parker Kligerman

23

15th

BJ McLeod

22

16th

Andres Perez

21

17th

Ben Rhodes

20

18th

Luke Fenhaus

19

19th

Timmy Hill

18

20th

Matt Crafton

17

21st

Gio Ruggiero

24

22nd

Stefan Parsons

15

23rd

Connor Mosack

14

24th

Spencer Boyd

13

25th

Jack Wood

12

26th

Tanner Gray

11

27th

Frankie Muniz

10

28th

Mason Maggio

0

29th

Cody Dennison

8

30th

Toni Breidinger

7

31st

Dawson Sutton

6

32nd

Ty Majeski

11

33rd

Justin S. Carroll

4

34th

Chandler Smith

8

With his fourth win in the season's 11 races so far, Heim extends his points lead (+100) over Smith with seven regular season races remaining. Heim, Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Hemric remain the only full-time drivers in the series to visit victory lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.

The next stop for the Craftsman Truck Series is at Nashville Superspeedway for the running of the Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Xfinity Series driver Christian Eckes is the defending race winner after leading every lap last season.

