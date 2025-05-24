Who won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte?

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night for the running of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, which saw Corey Heim completely dominate to pick up his series-leading fourth win of the season. Heim avenged last week's disappointment at North Wilkesboro when he was spun from the lead on the final lap by Chandler Smith.

Tricon Garage rookie Gio Ruggiero led the field to green, but the battle for the lead quickly turned into a back-and-forth affair between Heim and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain. After the two traded the lead multiple times, Heim pulled away to win the opening stage. Stage 2 was never in doubt for Heim as he would go on to sweep the first two stages of the race. Heim reached 696 laps led this season during the stage, which is the most through 11 races in Truck Series history.

The only caution for incident struck on Lap 70 when Ruggiero got loose exiting Turn 4 and came down into Smith. As Smith was about to correct his truck, he made contact with Ty Majeski, sending both drivers spinning. BJ McLeod and Connor Mosack were also involved in the incident. The remainder of the final stage was relatively uneventful, aside from Ben Rhodes making an unscheduled stop due to a flat right front tire on Lap 87.

Other than a green-flag pit cycle late in the final stage, victory was never in doubt for Heim on Friday night. Leader of a race-high 98 of the 134 laps, Heim put on a show and won by a comfortable 6.2 seconds over Chastain, setting the mark for the largest margin of victory in series history at Charlotte. It is his 15th career victory, which ties him with three-time champion Matt Crafton for 10th on the all-time wins list. He becomes the youngest driver to record 15 wins in Truck Series history.

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 finishing position Driver Points Winner Corey Heim 61 2nd Ross Chastain 0 3rd Kaden Honeycutt 50 4th Layne Riggs 48 5th Kyle Busch 0 6th Grant Enfinger 32 7th Matt Mills 31 8th Daniel Hemric 38 9th Rajah Caruth 28 10th Brandon Jones 0 11th Jake Garcia 26 12th Tyler Ankrum 25 13th Stewart Friesen 24 14th Parker Kligerman 23 15th BJ McLeod 22 16th Andres Perez 21 17th Ben Rhodes 20 18th Luke Fenhaus 19 19th Timmy Hill 18 20th Matt Crafton 17 21st Gio Ruggiero 24 22nd Stefan Parsons 15 23rd Connor Mosack 14 24th Spencer Boyd 13 25th Jack Wood 12 26th Tanner Gray 11 27th Frankie Muniz 10 28th Mason Maggio 0 29th Cody Dennison 8 30th Toni Breidinger 7 31st Dawson Sutton 6 32nd Ty Majeski 11 33rd Justin S. Carroll 4 34th Chandler Smith 8

With his fourth win in the season's 11 races so far, Heim extends his points lead (+100) over Smith with seven regular season races remaining. Heim, Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Hemric remain the only full-time drivers in the series to visit victory lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.

The next stop for the Craftsman Truck Series is at Nashville Superspeedway for the running of the Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Xfinity Series driver Christian Eckes is the defending race winner after leading every lap last season.