Who won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville? Finishing order and results

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday night for the running of the Rackley Roofing 200, which saw Rajah Caruth pick up his second career Truck Series win after a thrilling battle with Corey Heim and Layne Riggs.
Heim led the field to the green after qualifying was rained out earlier Friday evening. An early caution on Lap 2 for fluid from Frankie Muniz's No. 33 truck brought out the only stoppage of the opening stage, which saw Riggs hold off Heim to claim the stage victory.
The only other caution for incident came out on Lap 55 when Jack Wood lost control in Turn 4 from 20th, causing Akinori Ogata to spin behind him. Heim got a big push from Riggs on the ensuing restart to get around Caruth and pulled away to win Stage 2. That is his ninth stage win of the season, which is the most any driver has tallied through 12 races in Truck Series history.
Just like his first stop of the race, Caruth's crew got him off pit road first after the conclusion of Stage 2, giving him the clean air he needed to stay out front and hold off a surging Heim and Riggs in the closing laps to win his second Truck Series race by 0.518 seconds and pick up his first win of the 2025 season, ending a 32-race winless streak dating back to Las Vegas in 2024.
Unlike Caruth, Riggs had a pair of slow stops due to issues on the right front and had to settle for third. Chandler Smith, the only driver besides Heim with multiple wins this season, rallied from pit road contact with William Sawalich after his first stop of the night to finish seventh, while Kyle Busch struggled to overcome a restart violation on Lap 11 and came home 15th in his fourth of five Truck Series starts this season.
Rackley Roofing 200 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Rajah Caruth
56
2nd
Corey Heim
55
3rd
Layne Riggs
53
4th
Daniel Hemric
43
5th
Corey Day
0
6th
Kaden Honeycutt
43
7th
Chandler Smith
30
8th
Ty Majeski
29
9th
Bayley Currey
34
10th
Grant Enfinger
35
11th
Dawson Sutton
27
12th
Jake Garcia
27
13th
Gio Ruggiero
24
14th
Ben Rhodes
24
15th
Kyle Busch
0
16th
Tanner Gray
21
17th
Tyler Ankrum
24
18th
Luke Fenhaus
19
19th
Andres Perez
18
20th
Jack Wood
17
21st
Stewart Friesen
16
22nd
Matt Mills
15
23rd
Connor Mosack
14
24th
William Sawalich
0
25th
Matt Crafton
12
26th
Spencer Boyd
11
27th
Clayton Green
10
28th
Nathan Byrd
9
29th
Tyler Tomassi
0
30th
Toni Breidinger
7
31st
Akinori Ogata
6
32nd
Frankie Muniz
5
Despite having to settle for a runner-up finish at Nashville, Heim's eighth top-five in the season's 12 races extends his points lead (+122) over Daniel Hemric, who jumps ahead of Smith after his top-five run on Friday night. Caruth joins Heim, Smith, Hemric and Tyler Ankrum as the only full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.
The Craftsman Truck Series will conclude its six-race stretch of races at Michigan International Speedway for the running of the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics on Saturday, June 7 (12 p.m. ET, FOX, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Cup Series regular Zane Smith won the most recent Truck Series race at Michigan in 2020.