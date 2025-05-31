Fansided

Who won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville? Finishing order and results

Rajah Caruth prevailed in a thrilling finish.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday night for the running of the Rackley Roofing 200, which saw Rajah Caruth pick up his second career Truck Series win after a thrilling battle with Corey Heim and Layne Riggs.

Heim led the field to the green after qualifying was rained out earlier Friday evening. An early caution on Lap 2 for fluid from Frankie Muniz's No. 33 truck brought out the only stoppage of the opening stage, which saw Riggs hold off Heim to claim the stage victory.

The only other caution for incident came out on Lap 55 when Jack Wood lost control in Turn 4 from 20th, causing Akinori Ogata to spin behind him. Heim got a big push from Riggs on the ensuing restart to get around Caruth and pulled away to win Stage 2. That is his ninth stage win of the season, which is the most any driver has tallied through 12 races in Truck Series history.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Rajah Caruth hangs on late at Nashville

Just like his first stop of the race, Caruth's crew got him off pit road first after the conclusion of Stage 2, giving him the clean air he needed to stay out front and hold off a surging Heim and Riggs in the closing laps to win his second Truck Series race by 0.518 seconds and pick up his first win of the 2025 season, ending a 32-race winless streak dating back to Las Vegas in 2024.

Unlike Caruth, Riggs had a pair of slow stops due to issues on the right front and had to settle for third. Chandler Smith, the only driver besides Heim with multiple wins this season, rallied from pit road contact with William Sawalich after his first stop of the night to finish seventh, while Kyle Busch struggled to overcome a restart violation on Lap 11 and came home 15th in his fourth of five Truck Series starts this season.

Rackley Roofing 200 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Rajah Caruth

56

2nd

Corey Heim

55

3rd

Layne Riggs

53

4th

Daniel Hemric

43

5th

Corey Day

0

6th

Kaden Honeycutt

43

7th

Chandler Smith

30

8th

Ty Majeski

29

9th

Bayley Currey

34

10th

Grant Enfinger

35

11th

Dawson Sutton

27

12th

Jake Garcia

27

13th

Gio Ruggiero

24

14th

Ben Rhodes

24

15th

Kyle Busch

0

16th

Tanner Gray

21

17th

Tyler Ankrum

24

18th

Luke Fenhaus

19

19th

Andres Perez

18

20th

Jack Wood

17

21st

Stewart Friesen

16

22nd

Matt Mills

15

23rd

Connor Mosack

14

24th

William Sawalich

0

25th

Matt Crafton

12

26th

Spencer Boyd

11

27th

Clayton Green

10

28th

Nathan Byrd

9

29th

Tyler Tomassi

0

30th

Toni Breidinger

7

31st

Akinori Ogata

6

32nd

Frankie Muniz

5

Despite having to settle for a runner-up finish at Nashville, Heim's eighth top-five in the season's 12 races extends his points lead (+122) over Daniel Hemric, who jumps ahead of Smith after his top-five run on Friday night. Caruth joins Heim, Smith, Hemric and Tyler Ankrum as the only full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.

The Craftsman Truck Series will conclude its six-race stretch of races at Michigan International Speedway for the running of the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics on Saturday, June 7 (12 p.m. ET, FOX, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Cup Series regular Zane Smith won the most recent Truck Series race at Michigan in 2020.

