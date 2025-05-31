Who won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville? Finishing order and results

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday night for the running of the Rackley Roofing 200, which saw Rajah Caruth pick up his second career Truck Series win after a thrilling battle with Corey Heim and Layne Riggs.

Heim led the field to the green after qualifying was rained out earlier Friday evening. An early caution on Lap 2 for fluid from Frankie Muniz's No. 33 truck brought out the only stoppage of the opening stage, which saw Riggs hold off Heim to claim the stage victory.

The only other caution for incident came out on Lap 55 when Jack Wood lost control in Turn 4 from 20th, causing Akinori Ogata to spin behind him. Heim got a big push from Riggs on the ensuing restart to get around Caruth and pulled away to win Stage 2. That is his ninth stage win of the season, which is the most any driver has tallied through 12 races in Truck Series history.

Just like his first stop of the race, Caruth's crew got him off pit road first after the conclusion of Stage 2, giving him the clean air he needed to stay out front and hold off a surging Heim and Riggs in the closing laps to win his second Truck Series race by 0.518 seconds and pick up his first win of the 2025 season, ending a 32-race winless streak dating back to Las Vegas in 2024.

Unlike Caruth, Riggs had a pair of slow stops due to issues on the right front and had to settle for third. Chandler Smith, the only driver besides Heim with multiple wins this season, rallied from pit road contact with William Sawalich after his first stop of the night to finish seventh, while Kyle Busch struggled to overcome a restart violation on Lap 11 and came home 15th in his fourth of five Truck Series starts this season.

Rackley Roofing 200 finishing position Driver Points Winner Rajah Caruth 56 2nd Corey Heim 55 3rd Layne Riggs 53 4th Daniel Hemric 43 5th Corey Day 0 6th Kaden Honeycutt 43 7th Chandler Smith 30 8th Ty Majeski 29 9th Bayley Currey 34 10th Grant Enfinger 35 11th Dawson Sutton 27 12th Jake Garcia 27 13th Gio Ruggiero 24 14th Ben Rhodes 24 15th Kyle Busch 0 16th Tanner Gray 21 17th Tyler Ankrum 24 18th Luke Fenhaus 19 19th Andres Perez 18 20th Jack Wood 17 21st Stewart Friesen 16 22nd Matt Mills 15 23rd Connor Mosack 14 24th William Sawalich 0 25th Matt Crafton 12 26th Spencer Boyd 11 27th Clayton Green 10 28th Nathan Byrd 9 29th Tyler Tomassi 0 30th Toni Breidinger 7 31st Akinori Ogata 6 32nd Frankie Muniz 5

Despite having to settle for a runner-up finish at Nashville, Heim's eighth top-five in the season's 12 races extends his points lead (+122) over Daniel Hemric, who jumps ahead of Smith after his top-five run on Friday night. Caruth joins Heim, Smith, Hemric and Tyler Ankrum as the only full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.

The Craftsman Truck Series will conclude its six-race stretch of races at Michigan International Speedway for the running of the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics on Saturday, June 7 (12 p.m. ET, FOX, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Cup Series regular Zane Smith won the most recent Truck Series race at Michigan in 2020.