Who won the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City? Finishing order and results

The NASCAR Cup Series was at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday for the running of the Viva Mexico 250, which saw Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen put on a clinic south of the border.
How the Viva Mexico 250 unfolded at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Van Gisbergen led the field to green for the 100-lap race around the 2.42-mile, 15-turn road course. Before the opening lap was even completed, the caution came out for rain, forcing the majority of the field to put on wet weather tires. Carnage broke out on Lap 7 when Kyle Busch got in too deep to Turn 1 and collected Justin Haley, Kyle Larson, Zane Smith, Chase Briscoe and AJ Allmendinger. As the track began to dry, most drivers reverted back to dry tires by the end of Stage 1, which went to Ryan Preece.
Stage 2 was slowed once for a spin from Ryan Truex on Lap 32. Truex was driving in relief of Denny Hamlin, who stayed home following the birth of his third child earlier in the week. Ty Gibbs gave up stage points to pit coming to two laps to go in Stage 2 while van Gisbergen stayed on track to get the stage win.
Moments after van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell pitted from the top-two positions on track under green-flag conditions, the final caution came out for Carson Hocevar with 36 laps left. That forced Ty Gibbs and those that had not pitted to make their final stop under caution while van Gisbergen and Bell vaulted back to the top for what turned out to be the final restart with 32 laps to go.
Shane van Gisbergen puts on a show in Mexico City
Van Gisbergen was in his own zip code during the final green-flag run and pulled away to win by a commanding 16.567 seconds over Bell. His 60 laps led were a race-high and he even added a Stage 2 win for good measure. His margin of victory is a record in the NextGen Car, surpassing Kyle Larson's seven-second win at Bristol last fall.
Daniel Suarez was unable to sweep the weekend after his Xfinity win on Saturday, ultimately finishing 19th. Truex was 23rd in relief of Hamlin and Katherine Legge was 32nd in her second Cup Series start. Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got together in the stadium section of the course with 11 laps to go. That was their second run-in in the last three races, leading to Stenhouse coming over to Hocevar's car and voicing his displeasure after the race. Sunday's race in Mexico City was also the second of three seeding races for NASCAR's new In-Season Challenge.
Viva Mexico 250 finishing order and results
Viva Mexico 250 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Shane van Gisbergen
50
2nd
Christopher Bell
44
3rd
Chase Elliott
36
4th
Alex Bowman
41
5th
Michael McDowell
45
6th
John Hunter Nemechek
31
7th
Chase Briscoe
30
8th
Cole Custer
29
9th
William Byron
28
10th
Chris Buescher
31
11th
Ty Gibbs
26
12th
Bubba Wallace
28
13th
AJ Allmendinger
24
14th
Ryan Blaney
39
15th
Ryan Preece
32
16th
Ross Chastain
29
17th
Erik Jones
25
18th
Austin Cindric
19
19th
Daniel Suarez
20
20th
Tyler Reddick
17
21st
Joey Logano
16
22nd
Todd Gilliland
21
23rd
Ryan Truex
0
24th
Justin Haley
13
25th
Brad Keselowski
12
26th
Josh Berry
11
27th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
10
28th
Austin Dillon
14
29th
Riley Herbst
11
30th
Noah Gragson
7
31st
Cody Ware
6
32nd
Katherine Legge
5
33rd
Ty Dillon
4
34th
Carson Hocevar
9
35th
Zane Smith
2
36th
Kyle Larson
2
37th
Kyle Busch
1
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22 for the running of The Great American Getaway 400 (2 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner.