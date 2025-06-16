Fansided

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City? Finishing order and results

Shane van Gisbergen dominated the historic race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
ByColby Colwell
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

The NASCAR Cup Series was at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday for the running of the Viva Mexico 250, which saw Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen put on a clinic south of the border.

How the Viva Mexico 250 unfolded at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Van Gisbergen led the field to green for the 100-lap race around the 2.42-mile, 15-turn road course. Before the opening lap was even completed, the caution came out for rain, forcing the majority of the field to put on wet weather tires. Carnage broke out on Lap 7 when Kyle Busch got in too deep to Turn 1 and collected Justin Haley, Kyle Larson, Zane Smith, Chase Briscoe and AJ Allmendinger. As the track began to dry, most drivers reverted back to dry tires by the end of Stage 1, which went to Ryan Preece.

Stage 2 was slowed once for a spin from Ryan Truex on Lap 32. Truex was driving in relief of Denny Hamlin, who stayed home following the birth of his third child earlier in the week. Ty Gibbs gave up stage points to pit coming to two laps to go in Stage 2 while van Gisbergen stayed on track to get the stage win.

Moments after van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell pitted from the top-two positions on track under green-flag conditions, the final caution came out for Carson Hocevar with 36 laps left. That forced Ty Gibbs and those that had not pitted to make their final stop under caution while van Gisbergen and Bell vaulted back to the top for what turned out to be the final restart with 32 laps to go.

Shane van Gisbergen puts on a show in Mexico City

Van Gisbergen was in his own zip code during the final green-flag run and pulled away to win by a commanding 16.567 seconds over Bell. His 60 laps led were a race-high and he even added a Stage 2 win for good measure. His margin of victory is a record in the NextGen Car, surpassing Kyle Larson's seven-second win at Bristol last fall.

Daniel Suarez was unable to sweep the weekend after his Xfinity win on Saturday, ultimately finishing 19th. Truex was 23rd in relief of Hamlin and Katherine Legge was 32nd in her second Cup Series start. Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got together in the stadium section of the course with 11 laps to go. That was their second run-in in the last three races, leading to Stenhouse coming over to Hocevar's car and voicing his displeasure after the race. Sunday's race in Mexico City was also the second of three seeding races for NASCAR's new In-Season Challenge.

Viva Mexico 250 finishing order and results

Viva Mexico 250 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Shane van Gisbergen

50

2nd

Christopher Bell

44

3rd

Chase Elliott

36

4th

Alex Bowman

41

5th

Michael McDowell

45

6th

John Hunter Nemechek

31

7th

Chase Briscoe

30

8th

Cole Custer

29

9th

William Byron

28

10th

Chris Buescher

31

11th

Ty Gibbs

26

12th

Bubba Wallace

28

13th

AJ Allmendinger

24

14th

Ryan Blaney

39

15th

Ryan Preece

32

16th

Ross Chastain

29

17th

Erik Jones

25

18th

Austin Cindric

19

19th

Daniel Suarez

20

20th

Tyler Reddick

17

21st

Joey Logano

16

22nd

Todd Gilliland

21

23rd

Ryan Truex

0

24th

Justin Haley

13

25th

Brad Keselowski

12

26th

Josh Berry

11

27th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10

28th

Austin Dillon

14

29th

Riley Herbst

11

30th

Noah Gragson

7

31st

Cody Ware

6

32nd

Katherine Legge

5

33rd

Ty Dillon

4

34th

Carson Hocevar

9

35th

Zane Smith

2

36th

Kyle Larson

2

37th

Kyle Busch

1

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22 for the running of The Great American Getaway 400 (2 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner.

