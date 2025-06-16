Who won the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City? Finishing order and results

The NASCAR Cup Series was at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday for the running of the Viva Mexico 250, which saw Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen put on a clinic south of the border.

How the Viva Mexico 250 unfolded at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Van Gisbergen led the field to green for the 100-lap race around the 2.42-mile, 15-turn road course. Before the opening lap was even completed, the caution came out for rain, forcing the majority of the field to put on wet weather tires. Carnage broke out on Lap 7 when Kyle Busch got in too deep to Turn 1 and collected Justin Haley, Kyle Larson, Zane Smith, Chase Briscoe and AJ Allmendinger. As the track began to dry, most drivers reverted back to dry tires by the end of Stage 1, which went to Ryan Preece.

Stage 2 was slowed once for a spin from Ryan Truex on Lap 32. Truex was driving in relief of Denny Hamlin, who stayed home following the birth of his third child earlier in the week. Ty Gibbs gave up stage points to pit coming to two laps to go in Stage 2 while van Gisbergen stayed on track to get the stage win.

Moments after van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell pitted from the top-two positions on track under green-flag conditions, the final caution came out for Carson Hocevar with 36 laps left. That forced Ty Gibbs and those that had not pitted to make their final stop under caution while van Gisbergen and Bell vaulted back to the top for what turned out to be the final restart with 32 laps to go.

Shane van Gisbergen puts on a show in Mexico City

Van Gisbergen was in his own zip code during the final green-flag run and pulled away to win by a commanding 16.567 seconds over Bell. His 60 laps led were a race-high and he even added a Stage 2 win for good measure. His margin of victory is a record in the NextGen Car, surpassing Kyle Larson's seven-second win at Bristol last fall.

Daniel Suarez was unable to sweep the weekend after his Xfinity win on Saturday, ultimately finishing 19th. Truex was 23rd in relief of Hamlin and Katherine Legge was 32nd in her second Cup Series start. Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got together in the stadium section of the course with 11 laps to go. That was their second run-in in the last three races, leading to Stenhouse coming over to Hocevar's car and voicing his displeasure after the race. Sunday's race in Mexico City was also the second of three seeding races for NASCAR's new In-Season Challenge.

Viva Mexico 250 finishing order and results

Viva Mexico 250 finishing position Driver Points Winner Shane van Gisbergen 50 2nd Christopher Bell 44 3rd Chase Elliott 36 4th Alex Bowman 41 5th Michael McDowell 45 6th John Hunter Nemechek 31 7th Chase Briscoe 30 8th Cole Custer 29 9th William Byron 28 10th Chris Buescher 31 11th Ty Gibbs 26 12th Bubba Wallace 28 13th AJ Allmendinger 24 14th Ryan Blaney 39 15th Ryan Preece 32 16th Ross Chastain 29 17th Erik Jones 25 18th Austin Cindric 19 19th Daniel Suarez 20 20th Tyler Reddick 17 21st Joey Logano 16 22nd Todd Gilliland 21 23rd Ryan Truex 0 24th Justin Haley 13 25th Brad Keselowski 12 26th Josh Berry 11 27th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 10 28th Austin Dillon 14 29th Riley Herbst 11 30th Noah Gragson 7 31st Cody Ware 6 32nd Katherine Legge 5 33rd Ty Dillon 4 34th Carson Hocevar 9 35th Zane Smith 2 36th Kyle Larson 2 37th Kyle Busch 1

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22 for the running of The Great American Getaway 400 (2 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner.