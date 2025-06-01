The NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday night for the running of the Tennessee Lottery 250, which saw Justin Allgaier make a late three-wide move and sweep all three stages to win in Music City.
How the Tennessee Lottery 250 unfolded at Nashville Superspeedway
William Sawalich led the field to the green after claiming his second career pole earlier in the day. Sawalich stayed on point until the race's first caution flew on Lap 36 for a two-car incident between Kyle Sieg and Parker Retzlaff. Stage 1 would end under caution after a solo spin from Corey Day on Lap 45. Despite pitting under the prior caution and restarting in traffic, Allgaier got around Jeremy Clements for the lead on Lap 43 and won the stage.
The only stoppage of Stage 2 was for a spin down the frontstretch from Blaine Perkins on Lap 61. Allgaier remained in control to sweep the opening two stages for the 16th time in his career. Following a quick stop on pit road, Sheldon Creed inherited the lead for the Lap 99 restart, which produced the race's biggest incident when the field checked up coming to the green.
As a result of the chain reaction, Christian Eckes got into the back of Harrison Burton, causing several drivers to spin behind him, including Brandon Jones, Josh Williams, Ryan Sieg and Ryan Ellis, who picked up his first career top-10 finish one week ago at Charlotte.
Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 with dominant stage sweep
After Sawalich brought out the final caution of the race on Lap 135, it came down to a battle between Allgaier and JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch for the win. Once Allgaier made a three-wide move on the Lap 140 restart to pass Jones and Zilisch for the lead, he remained in front of Zilisch and pulled away to win by 1.289 seconds. It was a dominant night from Allgaier with 101 laps led, a sweep of all three stages and the fastest lap of the race to score the maximum 61 points. It is his third win of the season, second at Nashville and the 28th of his career. Zilisch finished runner-up for the second week in a row.
Tennessee Lottery 250 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Justin Allgaier
61
2nd
Connor Zilisch
43
3rd
Sam Mayer
43
4th
Sheldon Creed
47
5th
Ross Chastain
0
6th
Aric Almirola
39
7th
Austin Hill
41
8th
Jesse Love
29
9th
Daniel Dye
35
10th
Carson Kvapil
33
11th
Sammy Smith
26
12th
Corey Day
25
13th
Harrison Burton
24
14th
Brandon Jones
25
15th
Nick Sanchez
22
16th
Jeb Burton
21
17th
Brennan Poole
20
18th
Josh Williams
19
19th
Jeremy Clements
27
20th
Jeffrey Earnhardt
17
21st
Thomas Annunziata
16
22nd
Ryan Sieg
15
23rd
Myatt Snider
14
24th
Logan Bearden
13
25th
Mason Massey
12
26th
Taylor Gray
11
27th
Kyle Sieg
10
28th
Nick Leitz
9
29th
Mason Maggio
8
30th
Anthony Alfredo
7
31st
Blaine Perkins
6
32nd
Kris Wright
5
33rd
Matt DiBenedetto
12
34th
Dean Thompson
3
35th
William Sawalich
2
36th
Christian Eckes
3
37th
Ryan Ellis
1
38th
Parker Retzlaff
1
With his third win of the season and a 61-point night at Nashville, Allgaier extends his points lead (+92) over Austin Hill. Allgaier, Hill, Zilisch, Jesse Love, Sammy Smith and Jones remain the only full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.
The Xfinity Series will head into an off-week before returning to action at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the running of the Chilango 150 on Saturday, June 14 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It will be the first Xfinity Series race in Mexico City since 2008, which was won by Kyle Busch.