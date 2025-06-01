The NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday night for the running of the Tennessee Lottery 250, which saw Justin Allgaier make a late three-wide move and sweep all three stages to win in Music City.

How the Tennessee Lottery 250 unfolded at Nashville Superspeedway

William Sawalich led the field to the green after claiming his second career pole earlier in the day. Sawalich stayed on point until the race's first caution flew on Lap 36 for a two-car incident between Kyle Sieg and Parker Retzlaff. Stage 1 would end under caution after a solo spin from Corey Day on Lap 45. Despite pitting under the prior caution and restarting in traffic, Allgaier got around Jeremy Clements for the lead on Lap 43 and won the stage.

The only stoppage of Stage 2 was for a spin down the frontstretch from Blaine Perkins on Lap 61. Allgaier remained in control to sweep the opening two stages for the 16th time in his career. Following a quick stop on pit road, Sheldon Creed inherited the lead for the Lap 99 restart, which produced the race's biggest incident when the field checked up coming to the green.

As a result of the chain reaction, Christian Eckes got into the back of Harrison Burton, causing several drivers to spin behind him, including Brandon Jones, Josh Williams, Ryan Sieg and Ryan Ellis, who picked up his first career top-10 finish one week ago at Charlotte.

Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 with dominant stage sweep

After Sawalich brought out the final caution of the race on Lap 135, it came down to a battle between Allgaier and JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch for the win. Once Allgaier made a three-wide move on the Lap 140 restart to pass Jones and Zilisch for the lead, he remained in front of Zilisch and pulled away to win by 1.289 seconds. It was a dominant night from Allgaier with 101 laps led, a sweep of all three stages and the fastest lap of the race to score the maximum 61 points. It is his third win of the season, second at Nashville and the 28th of his career. Zilisch finished runner-up for the second week in a row.

Tennessee Lottery 250 finishing position Driver Points Winner Justin Allgaier 61 2nd Connor Zilisch 43 3rd Sam Mayer 43 4th Sheldon Creed 47 5th Ross Chastain 0 6th Aric Almirola 39 7th Austin Hill 41 8th Jesse Love 29 9th Daniel Dye 35 10th Carson Kvapil 33 11th Sammy Smith 26 12th Corey Day 25 13th Harrison Burton 24 14th Brandon Jones 25 15th Nick Sanchez 22 16th Jeb Burton 21 17th Brennan Poole 20 18th Josh Williams 19 19th Jeremy Clements 27 20th Jeffrey Earnhardt 17 21st Thomas Annunziata 16 22nd Ryan Sieg 15 23rd Myatt Snider 14 24th Logan Bearden 13 25th Mason Massey 12 26th Taylor Gray 11 27th Kyle Sieg 10 28th Nick Leitz 9 29th Mason Maggio 8 30th Anthony Alfredo 7 31st Blaine Perkins 6 32nd Kris Wright 5 33rd Matt DiBenedetto 12 34th Dean Thompson 3 35th William Sawalich 2 36th Christian Eckes 3 37th Ryan Ellis 1 38th Parker Retzlaff 1

With his third win of the season and a 61-point night at Nashville, Allgaier extends his points lead (+92) over Austin Hill. Allgaier, Hill, Zilisch, Jesse Love, Sammy Smith and Jones remain the only full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.

The Xfinity Series will head into an off-week before returning to action at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the running of the Chilango 150 on Saturday, June 14 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It will be the first Xfinity Series race in Mexico City since 2008, which was won by Kyle Busch.