Fansided

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville? Finishing order and standings

Justin Allgaier swept all three stages to win his third race of the season. We're breaking down the full results and standings here.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 | James Gilbert/GettyImages

The NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday night for the running of the Tennessee Lottery 250, which saw Justin Allgaier make a late three-wide move and sweep all three stages to win in Music City.

How the Tennessee Lottery 250 unfolded at Nashville Superspeedway

William Sawalich led the field to the green after claiming his second career pole earlier in the day. Sawalich stayed on point until the race's first caution flew on Lap 36 for a two-car incident between Kyle Sieg and Parker Retzlaff. Stage 1 would end under caution after a solo spin from Corey Day on Lap 45. Despite pitting under the prior caution and restarting in traffic, Allgaier got around Jeremy Clements for the lead on Lap 43 and won the stage.

The only stoppage of Stage 2 was for a spin down the frontstretch from Blaine Perkins on Lap 61. Allgaier remained in control to sweep the opening two stages for the 16th time in his career. Following a quick stop on pit road, Sheldon Creed inherited the lead for the Lap 99 restart, which produced the race's biggest incident when the field checked up coming to the green.

As a result of the chain reaction, Christian Eckes got into the back of Harrison Burton, causing several drivers to spin behind him, including Brandon Jones, Josh Williams, Ryan Sieg and Ryan Ellis, who picked up his first career top-10 finish one week ago at Charlotte.

Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 with dominant stage sweep

After Sawalich brought out the final caution of the race on Lap 135, it came down to a battle between Allgaier and JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch for the win. Once Allgaier made a three-wide move on the Lap 140 restart to pass Jones and Zilisch for the lead, he remained in front of Zilisch and pulled away to win by 1.289 seconds. It was a dominant night from Allgaier with 101 laps led, a sweep of all three stages and the fastest lap of the race to score the maximum 61 points. It is his third win of the season, second at Nashville and the 28th of his career. Zilisch finished runner-up for the second week in a row.

Tennessee Lottery 250 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Justin Allgaier

61

2nd

Connor Zilisch

43

3rd

Sam Mayer

43

4th

Sheldon Creed

47

5th

Ross Chastain

0

6th

Aric Almirola

39

7th

Austin Hill

41

8th

Jesse Love

29

9th

Daniel Dye

35

10th

Carson Kvapil

33

11th

Sammy Smith

26

12th

Corey Day

25

13th

Harrison Burton

24

14th

Brandon Jones

25

15th

Nick Sanchez

22

16th

Jeb Burton

21

17th

Brennan Poole

20

18th

Josh Williams

19

19th

Jeremy Clements

27

20th

Jeffrey Earnhardt

17

21st

Thomas Annunziata

16

22nd

Ryan Sieg

15

23rd

Myatt Snider

14

24th

Logan Bearden

13

25th

Mason Massey

12

26th

Taylor Gray

11

27th

Kyle Sieg

10

28th

Nick Leitz

9

29th

Mason Maggio

8

30th

Anthony Alfredo

7

31st

Blaine Perkins

6

32nd

Kris Wright

5

33rd

Matt DiBenedetto

12

34th

Dean Thompson

3

35th

William Sawalich

2

36th

Christian Eckes

3

37th

Ryan Ellis

1

38th

Parker Retzlaff

1

With his third win of the season and a 61-point night at Nashville, Allgaier extends his points lead (+92) over Austin Hill. Allgaier, Hill, Zilisch, Jesse Love, Sammy Smith and Jones remain the only full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard.

The Xfinity Series will head into an off-week before returning to action at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the running of the Chilango 150 on Saturday, June 14 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It will be the first Xfinity Series race in Mexico City since 2008, which was won by Kyle Busch.

Home/NASCAR