Who’s in the 2025 Money in the Bank ladder matches?

Money in the Bank has become a staple gimmick premium live event for WWE over the years. It's anticipated in a way somewhat similar to the Royal Rumble, as it grants one man and one woman a future title match, though not necessarily at WrestleMania, but at any time and place of their choosing. This year's event will take place on Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

As always, the aforementioned ladder matches will headline the show. Six Superstars will compete in each match, one group of men and another of women, in hopes of grabbing the briefcase and cashing it in for a title opportunity.

The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match is stacked with veteran talent, while the women’s match mixes established stars with rising newcomers eager to make their mark early in their main roster careers.

Wondering who's in the match? We’ve got you covered

Who is in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match?

The following wrestlers will compete in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder match:

Seth Rollins

LA Knight

Penta

Solo Sikoa

Andrade

El Grande Americano

When neither AJ Styles nor CM Punk won the final qualifying match on Raw, it opened a lane for Seth Rollins to become the favorite to win the briefcase. Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Andrade, and El Grande Americano don’t represent the strongest field alongside "The Architect," and none of them are involved in a main event-level storyline like he is.

But that might open the door for shenanigans and a surprise winner, arguably a better outcome, giving the briefcase to someone who could use the boost, rather than Rollins, who’s already well-established and likely to stay in the world title picture regardless.

Who's in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match?

Here are the wrestlers competing in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match:

Rhea Ripley

Alexa Bliss

Naomi

Roxanne Perez

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer compile a strong group for the women's match, with a case for anyone, even Ripley, who's been around the world title picture often, to win the briefcase.

Giulia, Perez, and Vaquer all recently arrived from NXT. A win for any of them would be a massive boost toward becoming a future world champion on their respective brand. However, it might be too soon, as they’re just starting to find their footing.

That leaves the veterans, Bliss and Naomi. Bliss only recently entered a storyline with Charlotte Flair, while Naomi has more momentum thanks to her rising heel character, which still has room to develop, and she hasn’t held a title since returning to WWE in 2024.